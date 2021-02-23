Home Q&A: The secret to starting that full declutter today

Question

My house is a mess. Is it worth starting on a drawer?

Answer

Yes! Many of us abuse our drawers with the signature stuff and slide.

But tackling a single drawer or run of drawers day by day can kick off a no-sweat full declutter odyssey.

Here's how to make it super-easy for yourself:

Put on a podcast

Take the drawer completely out of the unit if possible onto a nice wide empty surface at waist level

Reach to the back of the unit, where stray pieces will have fallen

Sort as you empty — dump, donate, keep, hold

A holding box for a larger run of drawers will allow you to go back and reassign things to the most logical place

Clean the drawer — a hot soapy wipe with micro-fibre cloth will do in most cases. Give the joints any inward thump to tighten them up and check the hardware/handles are secure. Wipe out the inside of the unit cabinet while you have a chance

Bring the things you use most to the top drawer, and those used least to the bottom

Introduce liners and drawer dividers. Cheap cutlery dividers are ideal for pens and dross in your office drawers and Skubb pockets from Ikea Skubb married to Marie Kondo precision put military manners on clothes. I find old wallpaper samples handy for cheap lining

Be creative: try clear dividers revealing pretty lining paper for a really tailored finished

