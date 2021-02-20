Contents from Sunday's Well house at Aidan Foley's sale 

Restoration specialists will find much to occupy themselves at a two-day online auction by Doneraile-based Aidan Foley next weekend.

A large selection of antique and reproduction furniture, paintings, porcelain and collectibles from Springmount House in Sunday’s Well will be on offer next Saturday (February 27).

First, the furniture: Some of it, like a Victorian side or hall table, is simply too large for most modern homes. Most of it is in need of some tender loving care.

A carved wood cane library armchair at Aidan Foley.

A bit of elbow grease will be enough to revive a selection of occasional tables, side tables, a dining table, a set of eight dining chairs, gilt-framed overmantel mirrors and various bureaux.

Other works, such as a fine antique red-lacquered boulle bureau table, an old drum table, a Georgian bureau with astragal glazed doors (one broken pane), an early Victorian card table and a library table will need more specialist intervention.

There is a decidedly continental feel to some of the furniture, like some gilt-framed drawing-room chairs which were almost certainly imported into this country from mainland Europe several decades ago.

A selection of Victorian-style gilt-framed landscapes, seascapes and townscapes include two smaller townscapes. attributed to Father Prout, humorist, literary journalist and author of The Bells of Shandon.

A walnut wall clock by Hilser of Cork at Aidan Foley.

A large dark shipboard scene is signed Marstrand, possibly the Danish artist Wilhelm Marstrand (1810-1873).

And there is a print of John Butts’s View of Cork from Audley Place, painted around 1750.

Another lot to attract a different sort of specialist interest is an 07 registration Mercedes 500 SEL with leather interior and 5.5 V8 petrol engine. According to Mr Foley it originally cost €180,000.

This time round it is estimated at €12,000-€16,000 as lot number 2.

Aidan Foley will offer around 500 lots online from Springmount House on this day week (February 27) and another 500 lots from Doneraile online on February 28.

The catalogue is online and the sale will be live on easyliveauction.com from 11am on each day.