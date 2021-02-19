How to create super-stylish yet family-friendly home interiors

Is having a chic home something to put on hold while the children are still streaking crayons across walls and walking pasta into the rug, with rogue Lego pieces lying in wait for unsuspecting bare soles?

Not so, according to interior architect Rachel Hobbs, who recently renovated a house for herself, her husband and three children, Rocco, five, Indie, three, and Forrest, one.

“Embrace the people and their needs,” she says. “Choose your furniture wisely. The shape and material are both important. Consider items that you won’t need to be precious over. It’s going to be worked hard by small people.”

Bookcases are ideal for storing toys after bedtime, using the lower shelves for baskets of cars, puzzles and building blocks, and easy for the children to access.

To avoid having toys permanently strewn around, Rachel adds, “A strong and good-looking bookcase can hold all the jigsaws, books and baskets of cars down low that can be taken off and put back just as easily.”

For evening time when the living room becomes an adult space, Rachel advises creating little zones for kiddie projects so they’re out of sight.

“The space behind the couch could be ideal for jigsaw-making and free up the kitchen table. The window sill could turn into a Lego-building space that wasn’t available with the couch pushed back there.”

She also urges caution if you’re considering a glass coffee table when the children are young, and suggests a round ottoman with no hard corners. “It’s great as a stepping stone when the floor turns to lava,” she quips, “and a good footstool and place to hold snacks for movie times.”

Balancing child-friendliness with style

If this spring heralds a spurt of “doing up” the house, Rachel has three tips to balance child-friendliness with style:

A contained zone for displaying the children’s artwork, so a cork wall, a pegboard or a wireline for pegging work. This can be full of personality and changed whenever the latest masterpieces appear.

Lots of materials are durable and child friendly. Laminate flooring is cost-effective and doesn’t scratch or wear easily. Tiles are robust, or rugs are a fantastic way to update a space easily.

When choosing colour don’t default to grey. There are beautiful, bright but warm colours available. Try colour blocking in different areas; behind a desk, a headboard, or paint a large band or rectangle on a wall to contain photos and artwork.

Storage for toys and zones where activities such as Lego-building and puzzles can be made are essential to making sure the living room can become a comfortable space in the evening for tired parents to relax.

Interior designer Jane Dennehy also draws on her professional experience and as mother to Shonagh, 13, Rían, 10, and Luke, 8.

To transform the living room into an adult space by night, she says to make sure everything has its place.

“When every toy has a designated home it’s much easier for smallies to tidy up when they are finished playing. Packing away at least half your child’s toys is a great way to keep things under control. The key is actually hiding them. Whenever you pull them out it’ll be like they’re brand new again.”

Open-plan advice

For open-plan living spaces, she suggests a bookshelf room divider to create a child-friendly corner, but to make sure it doesn’t look cluttered, she says, “add baskets instead of stuffing it with toys.

“Trust me when I say kids destroy your home. Having a stylish space and allowing for the messiest fingers is all about making the right choices.”

Her top tips include:

Colour can quickly transform a plain room, but your walls will get abuse. You’ll want durable, easy-to-wash paint.

The kitchen table should be the heart of your home. You may need to utilise it in a variety of ways, from serving family meals and doing homework to hosting dinner parties. And forget about those glamorous velvet, deep-button dining chairs you spotted. You need lightweight and wipeable.

The dream scene for parents in lockdown with young children: Enjoying a bite, a glass of wine and not a toy in sight.

Choosing a kid-friendly sofa, without sacrificing style, that works with your room and meets your budget can be overwhelming. Leather may cost you more but think of it as a long-term investment. It’s incredibly durable, easy to wipe clean and a must if you have very small children.

Wool and wool blends are great because they’re less prone to pilling, snagging and wrinkling than other fabrics, and easy to spot-clean.

Still hankering after a velvet sofa on which to snuggle up in the evening while dreading what the children might subject it to? Jane says: “A synthetic velvet made from a high-quality polyester is less susceptible to marking and staining.”