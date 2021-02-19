How to create super-stylish yet family-friendly home interiors

Is having a chic home something to put on hold while the children are still streaking crayons across walls and walking pasta into the rug, with rogue Lego pieces lying in wait for unsuspecting bare soles?
If this spring heralds a spurt of “doing up” the house, Rachel has three tips to balance child-friendliness with style:
A contained zone for displaying the children’s artwork, so a cork wall, a pegboard or a wireline for pegging work. This can be full of personality and changed whenever the latest masterpieces appear.
Lots of materials are durable and child friendly. Laminate flooring is cost-effective and doesn’t scratch or wear easily. Tiles are robust, or rugs are a fantastic way to update a space easily.
When choosing colour don’t default to grey. There are beautiful, bright but warm colours available. Try colour blocking in different areas; behind a desk, a headboard, or paint a large band or rectangle on a wall to contain photos and artwork.
Interior designer Jane Dennehy also draws on her professional experience and as mother to Shonagh, 13, Rían, 10, and Luke, 8.
To transform the living room into an adult space by night, she says to make sure everything has its place.
When every toy has a designated home it’s much easier for smallies to tidy up when they are finished playing. Packing away at least half your child’s toys is a great way to keep things under control. The key is actually hiding them. Whenever you pull them out it’ll be like they’re brand new again.”
For open-plan living spaces, she suggests a bookshelf room divider to create a child-friendly corner, but to make sure it doesn’t look cluttered, she says, “add baskets instead of stuffing it with toys.
Colour can quickly transform a plain room, but your walls will get abuse. You’ll want durable, easy-to-wash paint.
The kitchen table should be the heart of your home. You may need to utilise it in a variety of ways, from serving family meals and doing homework to hosting dinner parties. And forget about those glamorous velvet, deep-button dining chairs you spotted. You need lightweight and wipeable.
Choosing a kid-friendly sofa, without sacrificing style, that works with your room and meets your budget can be overwhelming. Leather may cost you more but think of it as a long-term investment. It’s incredibly durable, easy to wipe clean and a must if you have very small children.
Wool and wool blends are great because they’re less prone to pilling, snagging and wrinkling than other fabrics, and easy to spot-clean.
Still hankering after a velvet sofa on which to snuggle up in the evening while dreading what the children might subject it to? Jane says: “A synthetic velvet made from a high-quality polyester is less susceptible to marking and staining.”