Home DIY Question: When should I replace my carpet?

Matting of the carpet is a sign that it’s reaching the end of its reasonable life.

The vacuum will pull up the pile to a certain extent, but tangling and collapsing, a matted carpet is ingesting dirt and near the end.

Stains that cannot be removed

Once you’re moving multiple pieces of furniture over set stains, it’s worth considering new flooring.

No bounce

As the underlay collapses and depresses permanently, the carpet becomes firmer to walk on, signalling it’s really time to go.

Mould and fungal spores

Smells and staining that may be traced to mould and fungal spores indicate that the carpet, underlay and moisture under the carpet is largely at fault.

Mould is a serious issue; don’t ignore it.

Time factors

Carpeting will last 5-15 years depending on the traffic weight, maintenance and the quality of the product. Wool and wool blends and some tough nylon carpets will last longest — this doesn’t mean they are clean.

Note

Used carpeting, due to its petro-chemical content and mixed fibres, is generally regarded as unrecyclable waste.

Some underlay can be recycled and be bought as a recycled product.

Rolls must be taken to your local civic amenity centre for proper disposal.

Small quantities can be placed in the general household waste bin.

