Home DIY Question: When should I replace my carpet?

Is your carpet reaching the end of its reasonable life? Here is all you need to know about replacing it
Home DIY Question: When should I replace my carpet?
Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 08:00
Kya deLongchamps

ANSWER

Matting of the carpet is a sign that it’s reaching the end of its reasonable life. 

The vacuum will pull up the pile to a certain extent, but tangling and collapsing, a matted carpet is ingesting dirt and near the end.

Stains that cannot be removed 

Once you’re moving multiple pieces of furniture over set stains, it’s worth considering new flooring.

No bounce

As the underlay collapses and depresses permanently, the carpet becomes firmer to walk on, signalling it’s really time to go.

Mould and fungal spores 

Smells and staining that may be traced to mould and fungal spores indicate that the carpet, underlay and moisture under the carpet is largely at fault. 

Mould is a serious issue; don’t ignore it.

Time factors 

Carpeting will last 5-15 years depending on the traffic weight, maintenance and the quality of the product. Wool and wool blends and some tough nylon carpets will last longest — this doesn’t mean they are clean.

Note

Used carpeting, due to its petro-chemical content and mixed fibres, is generally regarded as unrecyclable waste. 

Some underlay can be recycled and be bought as a recycled product. 

Rolls must be taken to your local civic amenity centre for proper disposal. 

Small quantities can be placed in the general household waste bin.

Got a home DIY question for Kya deLongchamps? Email homeimprovement@examiner.ie

More in this section

Millennial woman reading book at home interior Seven easy ways to fall in love with your home again
'Disco ball in my bathroom got my house on Home of the Year' 'Disco ball in my bathroom got my house on Home of the Year'
Irish author's new book opens a mindful chapter in the garden Irish author's new book opens a mindful chapter in the garden
Home DIY Question: When should I replace my carpet?

Damien Enright: Our sand dunes are threatened with disappearance

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices