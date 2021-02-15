Save or splurge? We source two green velvet sofas for you

Is anyone watchingon BBC2 on Tuesday evenings?
Seeing the agonies of three interior designers vying for a contract to fit out a new restaurant is occasionally relieved when a lovely piece of furniture pops up in one of their schemes.
Recently, it was a three-seater sofa called Vine, with three actual seat cushions, not two large ones where the person in the middle has to sit with one cheek on each.
on its green, velvet loveliness, above, for €1,134 at
[url=https://www.
Swyfthome.com]www.Swyfthome.com.
and buy the similar, but more wallet-happy, Farrow three-seater, below, also in rich, plush green velvet for €699 at