'Disco ball in my bathroom got my house on Home of the Year'

As a challenge, it’s irresistible — particularly in these times.

Jen Sheahan flings down the glittery gauntlet: “Try looking at a disco ball and being in a bad mood. Go on!”

The Dublin-based management consultant installed the sparkle-tastic attraction in her downstairs bathroom when she renovated her late 1800s cottage.

It’s what made her house groove into the spotlight for me among RTÉ’s Home of the Year 2021 contenders — and Jen tells me it’s also what led to the city dwelling catching the eye of the series producers.

“Someone from ShinAwiL saw it on my Instagram page. I love Home of the Year — but never in my wildest dreams did I think my house would be on the show,” she says.

The raspberry-coloured downstairs toilet is “a little gift of a room”, adds Jen.

“I really thought, this bathroom is a space you can go crazy in. There are no windows and originally I had decided I would go off-the-wall altogether — with glitter floors and a toilet that would fill up with water when flushed, like in an Indiana Jones movie.”

I’m liking the sound of this.

Jen agrees, sighs, and we pause and reflect for a split second before the homeowner adds: “My interior designer walked me back from the edge of the cliff though.”

Yet, while it’s “not a complete psychedelic nightclub look”, says Jen, “you go in there after a long day and you come out feeling fab — and up for a dance!”

One of the show’s new judges, interior designer Suzie McAdam, is immediately taken by what she calls the “disco bathroom”.

“It feels very generous and spacious; it’s a tight space but they’ve cleverly managed to fit in some additional storage,” says Suzie, gazing around.

And the entire residence is a masterclass in tiny-house living, notes architect and long-time judge Hugh Wallace, who says it has “shown this old dog some new tricks”.

From the outside, the home looks like a “quirky period cottage with no sense of what lies behind the front door”, says another new Home of the Year judge, architect Amanda Bone.

“I worked around the corner from here, so I know a little bit about the history,” says Amanda. “These houses were built for firemen. Each house had a bell that was connected directly back to the fire station so, when an alarm went off, a bell in your house rang.”

Particularly impressive is the big chimney, which floods the house with light.

“There’s no longer a fireplace, so this is used to bring light into the home,” says Hugh.

“This homeowner has shown you can take a very small house and transform it into a modern home and yet stamp your personality on it. It’s all about maximising functionality.”

But this time last year, Jen says, the bijou cottage was “a hole in the ground”.

“There were front walls, part of the roof… and the rest was kind of held up by four metal beams,” she says. “But I had always wanted a fixer-upper.”

Jen, originally from Killaloe, Co Clare, but living in Dublin for the past decade, had her eye on the cottages on this street for over a year. When a Google Alert let her know this one had come on the market, she was smitten.

“I love the area, these cottages and the history,” she says.

Again, she turned to Google to find an architect and saw that Denis Gilbert lived in a neighbouring residence. “I rang him and asked, ‘Any chance you could look at a house I am planning to go sale agreed on?’” she says.

Originally from Liverpool, Denis has lived in Dublin for three decades. But when he received Jen’s call, he was about to relocate to Spain, as he explained when he checked the property for Jen and noted it was perfect for renovation.

Then, in a very happy twist of fate, Denis decided to stay in Ireland. “He ended up falling love with his neighbour and cancelled his plans to move,” says Jen. “So Denis was the architect on my renovation after I went sale agreed in March 2019.”

In January 2020 the team, including builder Jason Doyle, “broke ground”.

The first lockdown gave Jen and interior designer Caroline Maguire time to focus on paint colour choices. “By the time they picked up their tools again, we were ready,” she says.

During the pandemic, the house has needed to serve every purpose. It’s just better than everything I could ever have dreamed of. I love every inch of it. I just love it

The house needed a lot of work as it was damp, had no central heating and the toilet was outside. Jen did a complete renovation, knocked all internal walls, dug up the floor and lowered it, plus added an extra floor to make it a two-storey house. There are also clever storage solutions throughout this home.

Jen describes her style as “modern, playful and colourful”. “I always wanted to live in a cottage, but they’re obviously very small and it’s definitely a labour of love,” she says. “I really get a kick out of things that are dual usage or maximising space as much as possible — putting in these little storage areas and cubbyholes.

“All the dining area seating has storage underneath, as does the couch/ottoman. There are just little nooks everywhere.

“There isn’t a square inch wasted in this house — we’ve made use of absolutely everything.”

Jen’s favourite spot is the private outdoor courtyard that she describes as “bright and cheery”, complete with a foldaway table and vertical garden. “I love being out here; it makes me smile every time I see it,” she says.

It also gives a view of the first-floor extension and a glimpse of the roof garden.

“During the pandemic, I was working from home full-time, so the house is even more important, I guess, than it ever would have been. It needed to serve every purpose, you know, office, gym at certain times, home — everything. It’s just better than everything I could ever have dreamed of. I love every inch of it. I just love it.”