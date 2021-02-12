Wish List: Treats for yourself and your loved ones for Valentine's

Here's one that made the list for its colour this week — the DFS Aida, above.

It's cute for cuddling up in, a two-seater sofa in pink sensual velvet, €619. Take note, bargain lovers, the after-sale event price, €649, applies from February 24. www.dfs.ie

Wow your other half with SuperValu’s very impressive Meal Deal for two (give the kids Cocopops, they'll be grand). The price is right, it's €10 and zero fuss. The dine-in deal means you can choose from a selection of gorgeous dishes from their Signature Tastes range: 1 Meal + 2 Sides + 1 Dessert available until February 17). Start off your romantic meal with a Lamb Tagine and Jasmine Rice, a fish or cottage pie or a tasty butter chicken with potato gratin followed by delicious chocolate, coffee or carrot cake.

And the good news is that they are all Irish made. Then top it all off with a bottle of Condado de Oriza at €10 or Vina De Albali Rueda Verdejo at €9. Or treat yourself to a bottle of bubbles with Segura Viudas Brut Reserva Heredad available at €20.

www.supervalu.ie

With all the lurve talk, don't forget about Pancake Tuesday. Spotted this Russell Hobbs Pancake and Crepe Maker, with an easy-to-operate heating system and a non-stick plate, it should make it easy to create the perfect pancake.

The feature I like the look of the most is the plate that's the same temperature all over to ensure pancakes are cooked more evenly than in a frying pan. They don't break up or stick so you avoid burnt or raw pieces. €39.99, available nationwide from independent electrical retailers.

We all need a little space, right? Not from our Valentine's but maybe from their bathroom junk. Even though I basically picked this so the page would look on-fleek for Valentine's weekend, it would be great for getting some extra storage. It's the Sott' Aqua Red 57 Vanity unit in gloss red from Sonas Bathrooms.

Retailing at €649 with a depth of 440mm and width of 570mm, this wall hung unit with soft closing drawer has a durable water-resistant finish. www.sonasbathrooms.com

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, Trilogy's new four-step Combination skincare range which includes our new clean beauty oil innovation - Trilogy Hemphip™ Balancing Oil.

it is just gorgeous, centred around rebalancing both oil and water production, the range is packed with high-quality clean and natural ingredients to help soften and soothe dry skin barriers, while also reducing excess oil output in areas such as that blasted T-Zone.

Think of it as your skin’s new balancing act! Just gently massage one-two drops into clean face, neck and décolletage whenever the mood takes you — it's self care in my book and we're all supposed to be doing more of that, right?

It's €24.99 and all the Trilogy range is available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com

I LOVE this idea — plantable experience gift cards! So clever - and ecofriendly. Nothing worse than chucking a gorgeous card in the bin, even if it is the recycling one. These beauties are designed by Sharon Keilthy, founder of Irish company Jiminy Eco Toys.

Sharon says: "It's so nice to gift a memorable experience rather than a thing." Made from a recycled paper pulp which (whilst drying) has living seeds added to it – Birdsfoot Trefoil, Black Knapweed, Black Medick, Meadow Buttercup, Musk Mallow, Ox-Eye-Daisy, Ribworth Plantain, Red Campion, Slad Burnet, Self Heal, White Campion, and Yarrow. So you just bury it under 2cm of soil, water it, and watch your wildflowers bloom. They are €4.43 from www.jiminy.ie

Oh my goodness, I'm obsessed with these Cryo Therapy globes! It's the first time I've opened the fridge and not stuffed my face. I'm walking around the house rolling away, the strange looks from the dog are worth it.

They've really brought down the redness in my cheeks and reduced that puffy look from 20 hours on screen a day. Really fabulous. Brought to us by the formidable skincare force that is Corinna Tolan of the Monica Tolan Beauty and Skin Care Clinic, her unique, salon-quality Cryo Therapy Globes are are designed to reduce inflammation, boost circulation and lift and tighten skin. Also, note to anyone who cares — I've heard reliable testimony that they really ease hot flushes brought on by menopause. The Cryo Therapy Globes retail for €99 and are available from www.monicatolan.com



Ben Walsh crowdfunded his first idea, handmaking his unique concrete pens. He then started to conceive the idea of a premium pen brand made from high end materials that could last a lifetime. This sent him down the rabbit hole of the precision-machined world.

With his contacts in the pen industry, he got to work designing his pens and searching for the best manufacturers to make it, and Gravitas pens came to be. Pictured here is his latest invention, the Gravitas Twist Skittles Matt, for €70.

The Skittles Twist is made from 304 stainless steel and coated in a beautiful titanium nitride finish PVD finish that makes the pens look like a rainbow. They're available in both matt and polished. And Ben tells me the packaging also smells exactly like Skittles (I'll have to buy a pack to remember that aroma!) but it's sure to bring a smile along with the pen. www.gravitaspens.com