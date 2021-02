If the Cold War relics auction taking place today reveals anything, it is that all’s fair in love and war. Deceit trumps love in this St Valentine’s weekend sale live and online at Julien’s in in LA.

More than 400 artefacts used by American astronauts, Cuban revolutionaries and Soviet spies feature in a sale which includes everything from the KGB Espionage Museum in New York — almost.

The lipstick gun has been withdrawn from sale.

A lipstick gun routinely provided to KGB femmes fatales was pulled from the auction at the last minute. Reason unspecified. When it comes to spies, a kiss of death trumps pepper spray every time.

Never fear. The catalogue offers a huge variety of ways to gather evidence and extract revenge when allies become enemies and love goes south.

The pre-digital age was rich in methods to place listening devices, bugs, hidden cameras and microphones. How much more, one has to wonder, can they do now? Can anything be kept secret in 2021?

A KGB ballpoint pen with a hidden microphone ($300-$500).

In a lockdown world of strained relationships a gun designed to look like a tube of lipstick might be seen in some quarters as a crude though stealthy weapon of surprise from yesteryear.

The sale offers lethal purses, a dinner plate with a microphone bug, cameras and microphones disguised as buttons, a Soviet version of the Enigma cipher machine known as Fialka, all sorts of ways of looking and listening to what is going on in hotel rooms, coins with hidden compartments and a replica of the deadly syringe umbrella believed to have been used to carry out the assassination of Bulgarian dissident author Georgie Markov in London in 1978.

There are NASA manuals and photographs from various Apollo missions.

Lot 394 is a replica spy umbrella with a hidden poison syringe. ($3,000-$5,000).

The auction offers everything from letters to Che Guevara from his mother to revolutionary manifestos and a legal decree signed by Fidel Castro as well as vintage posters and prints of Guevara.

It is not too late to play. The auction takes place over two sessions today, at 10am and 1pm Pacific Time, (eight hours behind us). Registration is necessary in advance at www.juliensauctions.com