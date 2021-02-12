Mood lighting: How to set the scene for Valentine’s weekend

A piece from a 2014 copy of the US edition of Men's Health magazine caught my attention. Set in the midst of reasonable, intelligent ideas for configuring a sexy environment with dimmers and candles because “if your bare babe is like a lot of women, ‘lights off’ is a prerequisite for any amorous activities” is the sort of sprit-squashing pressure that turns anyone over the age of 25 off like a proverbial light switch.
We all feel more relaxed and as a result more likely to be amorous when we feel body positivity.
Light and melatonin levels can alter your mood radically. High, harsh light in the bedroom or in areas where you otherwise relax can lower melatonin, keeping you highly alert.
Pornography and spotlights might be indivisible, but gentled, glare-free light is a more welcoming prospect in real rooms.
Back in the tension of the operating theatre, overhead light is vital, but everywhere else it can produce tension and anxiety.
Some elements of the intelligent or smart home have stalled in consumer indifference — however, smart lighting in white or multi-colours can conjure atmosphere with a swipe.
A cheap cheat you can use in dozens of ways — battery or plugin strings of lights can be wound around the bed-frame, draped over artwork on the walls, and used in white or coloured lighting.