Mood lighting: How to set the scene for Valentine’s weekend

A piece from a 2014 copy of the US edition of Men's Health magazine caught my attention. Set in the midst of reasonable, intelligent ideas for configuring a sexy environment with dimmers and candles because “if your bare babe is like a lot of women, ‘lights off’ is a prerequisite for any amorous activities” is the sort of sprit-squashing pressure that turns anyone over the age of 25 off like a proverbial light switch.

If my husband brought these staging suggestions to me overtly, he wouldn’t be in good health or enjoying the marital bed for a very, very long time.

An NYC-based female photographer who specialises in boudoir shoots advises male readers to “get on your knees — that’s the height from which all good lighting comes.

“That way, shadows won’t give her panda eyes and shorten her torso, like they do when coming from an overhead lamp.

“The shadows from a lamp on the floor will darken the sides of her face and body, making her cheekbones look awesome and her curves more dramatic.”

She continues: “What woman doesn’t want that?”

I do believe this misplaced photography advice to be well-meant and woman-centred (her work is stunning).

Still, if your intention is to overcome physical short-comings solely from your point of view with dedicated task lighting (nice) get the lamp, stick in on the floor, frolic about to suit, and otherwise say nothing. Nothing.

Your lover is already “awesome”, and who gives a flip about the planes of her cheekbones in bed? Unless you want to be on your knees doing 50 shades of apologising: can you just — not?

ROMANCE READY

We all feel more relaxed and as a result more likely to be amorous when we feel body positivity.

Eye contact, the sexiest contact of all, also demands a little light.

Down-lighting allows light to spread, bounce and soften on other surfaces. Just beware of unflattering glare and balance the light left and right to gentle shadows. Lamp: original mid-century. Plushious Velvet Dusky Pink Bedspread, 448, The French Bedroom Co.

A true white to warm amber glow, rather than a stark A&E bluish tinge, is flattering to the skin, hair and renders pupils wide and dark.

For exposed housings, look for a bulb on the Kelvin Scale (K on the packaging) also described as the Colour Rendering Index with a temperature close to candlelight or an old incandescent bulb (CRI in the 90s/2700K). Fancy an occasional red-light district?

Just have a set of rosy bulbs on stand-by.

MELATONIN EXPLAINED

Light and melatonin levels can alter your mood radically. High, harsh light in the bedroom or in areas where you otherwise relax can lower melatonin, keeping you highly alert.

Raising melatonin with lower light levels will help you to relax, sleep, or whatever it is you like to do before night-night.

Even in a study, we want to be calm but productive.

Cleverly utilising acrylic tubing in a modern and minimal design, the Angel On Fire M pendant lamp manages to be contemporary while giving a stylish little wink to the 1960s art deco movement. 159, boldmonkey.com

Don’t blaze up those lamps, stunting a more laidback, creative mood for talking, massage — whatever it is you’re up to.

Blue light produced by devices like phones and laptops can overstimulate your attention and reaction times.

This is lovemaking — not a rodeo.

Introduce a physical screen, eyewear or software to kill the blues.

NOT SO BRIGHT

Pornography and spotlights might be indivisible, but gentled, glare-free light is a more welcoming prospect in real rooms.

The bulb will be influenced by the shade — diffused, raked, even reflected or refracted through glass, wood or plastics, but the overall brightness (dimmers aside) is important.

We’re looking for low lumens.

In bedside or sexy sofa lamps, choose no more than 400/410 unless you’re a happy exhibitionist.

Let’s try enough to read by and to encourage us to shed those body insecurities. 40w incandescent equivalent is 9w in CFLs and 6w in an LED.

Decorative filaments inside an old bulb setting — comfortable and warm even in LED.

TAKE IT LOW

Back in the tension of the operating theatre, overhead light is vital, but everywhere else it can produce tension and anxiety.

In the bedroom or velvet pelted snug, combinations of gentle pools of light and soft shadow-free wider illumination are likely to suggest a more intimate moment.

At the very least, we want to soften the edges of those shadows and darken the ceiling to subtly tent the room in intimacy.

Try table lamps, down-lighters and low-slung pendants with the correct lumen in bulbs or dimmers – the light melding into one overall glow with low highlights.

With suspended housings, choose shades that cover the bulbs or rake or distil the light to tame harsh directional effects suited for tasking.

SMART MOOD SWINGS

Some elements of the intelligent or smart home have stalled in consumer indifference — however, smart lighting in white or multi-colours can conjure atmosphere with a swipe.

Follow the feel with Alexa, Samsung Smart-things or Google Assist tuning a complex, on/off/dimmable/scheduled lighting show.

Philips Hue is a highly responsible, readily available transition to app lighting without going off the boil when you fidget with the phone.

Hue intuitive Bridge hub from €60 at Harvey Norman for 50 lights and bulbs from €18.

Check out their Bloom table lamps with millions of colour variations from €72. Go wire-less fitting to fitting with Ikea’s Tradfri (from €10 a piece).

Check the router/network and bulb fitting are compatible.

STRING IT UP

A cheap cheat you can use in dozens of ways — battery or plugin strings of lights can be wound around the bed-frame, draped over artwork on the walls, and used in white or coloured lighting.

Dense bowers of starburst light or cascading points of light set around or behind drifting sheers are ethereal, flattering and in cool LEDs, completely safe.

Battery strands can also be stuffed into clear bottles and jars as alternatives to candles or used over the bath.

From €15 for 150 LEDs, try notonthehighstreet.com

CANDLELIGHT

I don’t know if you’ve ever singed your lover’s toes/hair or drop-kicked a Yankee Candle across the highly flammable shag rug while bouncing about on the bed. Let’s just say — not a particular turn-on, and potentially life-threatening.

Battery-powered candles with flickering small metal flames are safe, inexpensive, and can be banked safely on every surface from the bed-head to the floor.

Take your partner out of this world with a smart projector with a Bluetooth music speaker and an LED image over the walls and ceiling of a galaxy of stars, €50.50, lightinthebox.ie