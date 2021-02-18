Only the fittest survive, and on a volcano, they are the mice

ALANA, the cat, captured a rodent during the night and brought it into our bedroom. She chased the terrified animal around the room, before finally killing it.

One of her recent victims had been a redshank, which, despite Alana’s protestations, I rescued and returned to the wild. Mice aren't welcome in the house, so, despite the mayhem, we didn't get up and intervene. Cats will be cats! This latest victim was also unusual: A rat lay dead beside the bed the next morning.

I weighed the carcass and measured its body and tail: A young female. She had, hopefully, been caught outside the house and brought in through the cat-flap. The thought of a rat tearing around our bedroom was unnerving. Alana had run across the bed during the chase. Had the rat done the same? Better not dwell on that. Ignorance is bliss.

Rodents often move closer to us in winter, attracted by our unwilling hospitality. Members of the largest mammalian family, with almost 1,400 species worldwide, they seldom miss a trick. Now, according to a paper published in the Philippines, a mouse has risen from the dead.

Richard Collins: 'How could a mouse have triumphed over apocalyptic fire and brimstone?'

Mount Pinatubo is a volcano in the Philippines. In June 1991, it exploded. Scorching hot rocks, lava, and toxic gases were belched forth. This, the world's second-largest eruption of the 20th century, killed over 800 people. Vast areas were devastated, with ash layers 200m deep in places. Typhoons and monsoon rains followed the initial catastrophe, triggering landslides and floods. Wild creatures in the path of the eruption stood no chance of survival. Or did they?

A mouse, new to science, had been discovered on Pinatubo in 1962. Extensive surveys of other mountains failed to find the species elsewhere; this was its sole location. Following the 1991 eruption, experts were certain the Pinatubo volcano mouse had joined the dodo in extinction.

Two decades on from the disaster, the late Danilo Balete, of the Chicago Field Museum, and a team of local Aeta people, began searching for wild creatures on Pinatubo. Traps were set. Balete expected to find mainly non-native species, which would have moved to the area following the catastrophe. But this proved not to be the case. Of the seven rodent species the team recorded, five were native. To everyone's surprise, the Pinatubo volcano mouse was among them. The rodent Houdini had not only survived, it was thriving.

Read More Magnificent buzzard to soar again after daring roadside rescue in Cork

How could a mouse have triumphed over apocalyptic fire and brimstone? Like people who make fortunes in wartime, some wild creatures are 'moody beggars, starving for a time of pell-mell havoc and confusion'. Volcanic eruptions are intermittent, but, in some other habitats, fires are part of the natural cycle. There are plants that seed only after a blaze, birds that need holes in charred trees to nest, the insects of burnt vegetation a source of food for their chicks. These are disturbance specialists.

The volcano must have erupted countless times since the celebrity rodent first evolved, yet this extreme disturbance specialist is still there. What is the secret of its remarkable success?