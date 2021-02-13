Antiques & Art: Des O'Sullivan's guide to prices and auctions

Here are dates to note in your diary and an insight into what to look out for at auctions of interest at home and abroad
This ring is among the items for sale at Hibernian Antique fairs virtual event this weekend.

ANTIQUES FAIR

The sixth version of the online Virtual Antiques, Art and Vintage Fair organised by Hibernian Antique Fairs takes place today and tomorrow (February 13 and 14). This is the next best thing to an old-style physical fair, though there is a strong impression that everyone is looking forward to being able to get back to that. 

At an online fair, dealers display their wares including furniture, art, jewellery, collectibles, porcelain and glass with photographs, prices and contact details. 

A link to this event will go live this morning on www.hibernianantiques.ie and on their Facebook page.

CORK RESIDENCES

Antique furniture from residences in Douglas and Carrigaline will come under the hammer at Woodwards online auction today. 

The selection includes card tables, breakfast tables, dinings chairs, occasional furniture, an Edwardian dolls house, a Limerick longcase clock, mirrors, glassware, porcelain, paintings and collectibles. The sale is on Easy Live Auctions and starts at 10am.

ONLINE AUCTIONS

Waterford Crystal and art is available at a timed online auction by RJ Keighery of Waterford now running on www.easyliveauctions.com

There are 147 lots, with 103 lots of crystal, in a sale starts at 4pm tomorrow (February 14).

Collectors of books and sports memorabilia will not want to miss an online auction by Purcell Auctioneers of Birr next Wednesday at 10am. There are 642 lots including books of Irish historical interest from Eyrefield Lodge Stud in Co Kildare and the John Nagle GAA book collection.

In Newcastlewest, O'Donovan and Associates will hold an online auction next Friday (February 19) at 10 am. The contents of Roche Hardware, Tournafulla including chainsaws, ladders and power tools are all to be sold without reserve.

DEFERRAL

The Lynes and Lynes sale originally planned for February 20 has been deferred to April 24.

