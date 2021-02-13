Munster silver-makers add sparkle to online Dublin auction

Cork and Limerick silver-makers are shining in the James Adam At Home timed online auction on February 23 
A George III bright-cut silver ladle by William Ward of Limerick at James Adam.

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 17:30
Des O’Sullivan

Joseph Gibson, John Williams, James Warner, William Reynolds, Carden Terry Jane Williams, John Nicholson, Joseph Johns, William Ward and William Egan are names laden with meaning for collectors of Irish Provincial silver. 

They are all represented in the James Adam At Home timed online auction which will begin to close at 11am on February 23. 

It is unusual to have such an array of Cork and Limerick makers in one auction.

A fish slice by Carden Terry at Adam's.

A pair of chased sauceboats by William Egan is dated to 1911. Otherwise all the pieces on offer — bowls, jugs, ladles, beakers, sugar tongs, serving spoons — range in date from 1760 to 1820. 

Estimates are from €120 for a c1820 fiddle pattern serving spoon by Joseph Gibson to €800, the top estimate for three lots: a pair of c1760 Hanoverian patterned spoons by Joseph Johns of Limerick; a pair of hook-handle serving spoons by the same maker and a c1790 silver beaker by John Nicholson. 

Limerick silver is even rarer than Cork silver and a soup ladle by William Ward of Limerick is estimated at €300-€500.

There are 431 lots on offer including more than 100 lots of furniture and 74 lots of jewellery.

