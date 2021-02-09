How to choose the perfect lighting for your home office

Question: What's the best lighting for my desk area that will help me to avoid the risk of suffering from eye strain?
Natural light is ideal but make sure it is not obscuring your screen.

Kya deLongchamps

  • Natural light is ideal but watch the direction of the light and make sure it is not obscuring your screen. If you are facing into a window, tailor the intensity with blinds — venetians, solar shades and translucent blinds are hard to beat
  • Keep the lighting indirect, glare is exhausting and could compromise your ocular health
  • Ensure you have some sort of blue light protection from your screen. This can be in the form of installed software or by using blue-blocking glasses
  • Up-lighting and downlight to scatter and soften light can work well. With a desk lamp, shine the beam down to the desk to allow the light to bounce off the table or back wall
  • Avoid working in the dark or in extreme contrast which forces your eyes to adjust constantly. Balance light around your desk area to a glow with an adjustable task lamp for fine paperwork
  • Remember to look up and away from the screen regularly and blink to avoid dry eye. Having a view can help you to take these breaks without overthinking it

Got a home improvement or DIY question? Email homeimprovement@examiner.ie

