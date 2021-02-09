How to choose the perfect lighting for your home office

- Natural light is ideal but watch the direction of the light and make sure it is not obscuring your screen. If you are facing into a window, tailor the intensity with blinds — venetians, solar shades and translucent blinds are hard to beat
- Keep the lighting indirect, glare is exhausting and could compromise your ocular health
- Ensure you have some sort of blue light protection from your screen. This can be in the form of installed software or by using blue-blocking glasses
- Up-lighting and downlight to scatter and soften light can work well. With a desk lamp, shine the beam down to the desk to allow the light to bounce off the table or back wall
- Avoid working in the dark or in extreme contrast which forces your eyes to adjust constantly. Balance light around your desk area to a glow with an adjustable task lamp for fine paperwork
- Remember to look up and away from the screen regularly and blink to avoid dry eye. Having a view can help you to take these breaks without overthinking it
