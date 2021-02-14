When should I move a Daphne bholua 'Jacqueline Postill'?

QUESTION

What is the best time to move a Daphne bholua "Jacqueline Postill"? I have a mature plant and two others have rooted beside it.

My daughter would love one if I can successfully move it.

ANSWER

Now, this is a beautiful, winter-flowering, scented shrub and one which will help bees during the early months of the year.

Your daughter has good taste and you can, of course, feel free to send one of these shrubs my way if you have too many!

The time to move it is right now, during the coldest part of the year, when the plant is dormant so that it will have some time to repair damage done to the roots before active growth starts again during March and April.

Get as big a rootball as possible when moving it and prune it back quite hard at the same time.