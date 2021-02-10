Hungry guppies keep their cool

ST ANTHONY struggled with his inclinations in the wilderness, but “the only way to get rid of temptation”, said Oscar Wilde, “is to yield to it”.

In the 1972 “Stanford marshmallow experiment”, children were offered a sweet. The youngsters were told that if they put off eating the marshmallow, they would be given a second one later. The researchers then left the room and didn’t return for 15 minutes.

Children of the Wildean persuasion soon ate the sweet. Disciples of St Anthony held out for their heavenly reward. Follow-up analyses showed that the longer a child deferred from eating the marshmallow, the more successful he or she tended to be, as indicated by performance at school and other “life measures”.

What we ordinary mortals call “resisting temptation” or “weakness of will”, scientists refer to as “inhibitory motor control”.

Richard Collins: 'Guppies, it seems, are saints or sinners by disposition.'

Many mammal species are capable of such control; a hungry cheetah, for example, will hold back and calculate the odds of success, before launching at prey. Thirsty antelopes will approach a water-hole very slowly, in case a lurking predator lies in ambush there. But how far back, in evolutionary terms, does “deferred gratification” behaviour go? Are fish, for example, capable of self-control?

Guppies were tested two years ago. These little South American fish eat aquatic larvae.

Introduced far and wide to help reduce the spread of malaria, they also thrive in aquaria. I kept some myself, although I failed to breed them successfully. As feeding time approached, the fish would swim up to the water surface, seeming to beg for food, a trait which makes them easy to train.

Researchers at the University of Ferrara taught guppies to enter a covered cylindrical tube to be fed. The fish couldn’t see the food from outside the tube. In due course, the opaque cylinder was replaced with a transparent one, rendering the food visible.

Some of the fish swam directly towards the food, bumping into the glass, but most resisted the impulse to do so and headed instead to the tube’s entrance.

“Guppies performed correctly in 58% of trials, a performance fully comparable to that observed in most birds and mammals,” the researchers reported.

Now scientists from Exeter and Ghent universities have repeated the experiment with guppies from a different population.

Female fish were selected, each being tested repeatedly. Only 29% of them resisted the urge to swim directly towards the food, a much lower percentage than in the Ferrara study. Individuals were consistent in their responses, some showing greater self-restraint than others. Guppies, it seems, are saints or sinners by disposition. Why were some less capable of self-control?

Being able to “defer gratification” can be essential for survival in the wild, the researchers think, but the trait may be more important in some environments than others. Hiding from predators, a fish must be able to resist the urge to break cover when a juicy food item presents itself. Self-restraint is likely, therefore, to be much more important to fish under constant threat from enemies than to those living in less vulnerable situations. “Video meliora proboque deteriora sequor” — Ovid.