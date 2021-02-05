Revealed: This is what Ireland’s dream living spaces look like

Playing house has always been an escapist pursuit — even for adults. And never more so than in the past year. Bored with being holed up in our own little caves — even if we’ve managed to revamp them twice or ten times over — we’re all in need of some glossy inspiration.

That’s mainly taken the form of gazing at pages ofIrish Examiner Property & Home, or at screens — seeing as we can’t literally go press our snouts against neighbours’ panes and stare in their windows. Not that that activity’s advisable even in non-pandemic times, really.

Nor can we run about knocking on doors for our interiors fix — I mean, friendly visit. Basket of cupcakes, optional extra.

A light and airy living room with traditional details, by Ambient Architecture. Picture: Barbara Egan

But imagine if we could, in a fantasy world, piece our ideal spaces and rooms together to make, in effect, a mashup/virtual collage of our dream house?

Well, that’s what the Irish branch of the global platform for home renovation and design Houzz has done. In the past week www.Houzz.ie unveiled the Best of Houzz 2021.

The annual people’s choice awards highlight the home renovation and design professionals with the most popular designs and top ratings and recognise just 3% of the more than 2.5 million active home professionals on the Houzz platform.

These are the Houzz community’s picks of popular home designs across Ireland and around the world. Winners selected from various room categories awarded can paint a picture of what our ultimate dream home might look like.

As we can’t go knocking on doors for our interiors fix, we’re gazing at glossy images on pages and screens

The work chosen is the most popular rated among Houzz users. The awards are based on an algorithm that takes into account user engagement with a photo in the preceding year, including the number of ideabook saves.

“The Best of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across Ireland and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year’s winners,” said Liza Hausman, Houzz.

A luxurious bedroom with a statement panelled wall, by Carton Interiors.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted our critical need as homeowners to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around our homes, and the Best of Houzz badge is a powerful way to communicate the trust that homeowners have in a pros’ business.”

The accolade highlights some of the most popular designs on Houzz in Ireland including an open-plan contemporary living and dining space, by Optimise Home; and a family-friendly garden, by Greenstone Landscapes.

A compact home office space, by Black Fox Interiors.

It also showcases a clever use of built-in bespoke storage, by Interiors Atelier; and a luxurious bedroom with a statement panelled wall, by Carton Interiors.

Considering the WFH climate we’re operating in, it’s no surprise a compact home office space, in soft sage green, by Black Fox Interiors, has a starring role.

Likewise, home pampering has never been more important, so a spa-like bathroom with walk-in shower, by Miriam Clarke Interiors, is also in the honours list.

A fun children’s room featuring a climbing wall and play area, by Anna Finnegan Design; a light and airy living room with traditional details, by Ambient Architecture; and an enviable larder featuring bespoke joinery, by DMVF Architects; are other award winners.

The past year completely altered how we live and use our homes

The past year “completely altered the way we live and how we use our homes”, adds Denise O’Connor, Optimise Home, a design practice on Houzz. “The impact of all of this change will influence the home design trends of 2021,” she says. “Before lockdown, the focus when renovating was in shared areas of the homes like the kitchen and living spaces. Now, however, renovations are becoming much more personal.

A spa-like bathroom with walk-in shower, by Miriam Clarke Interiors.

“We are seeing an increase in enquiries from clients for small projects this year. Things like en-suite or bathroom refurbs, which offered a massive boost to our clients’ enjoyment of their home are really popular right now.”

Adoptions and sales of cats and dogs soared last year, which also had an impact on design. “This has led to requests for pet-friendly materials for flooring and upholstery in interior design projects,” says Denise.

Clever use of built-in bespoke storage, by Interiors Atelier.

“Boot-rooms or mudrooms have also become more popular as they provide additional storage for outdoor boots, shoes and coats as well as creating space to store pet food, beds and other pet-related items.”

But possibly the most significant trend to emerge is the request for space to work and exercise from home, according to Denise.

“Demand for garden rooms for workout spaces and home offices has increased significantly since last March as have requests for attic and garage conversions with clients looking to create dual-purpose rooms for working and exercising at home,” she says.

A larder featuring bespoke joinery, by DMVF Architects.

With homeowners spending so much time at home during the pandemic, there has been an increased focus on spaces that support family life, homeworking and wellbeing, notes Amanda Pollard of Houzz UK & Ireland.

“On Houzz, we’ve seen a growth in search terms like ‘room dividers’ and ‘garden rooms’, highlighting how homeowners are looking for ways to create separate areas for different functions in their properties,” she says. “We can see this in some of the Irish Best of Houzz winning images, with desk areas, playzones and storage-packed room partitions coming to the fore.”