Revealed: This is what Ireland’s dream living spaces look like

Playing house has always been an escapist pursuit — even for adults. And never more so than in the past year. Bored with being holed up in our own little caves — even if we’ve managed to revamp them twice or ten times over — we’re all in need of some glossy inspiration.
The past year “completely altered the way we live and how we use our homes”, adds Denise O’Connor, Optimise Home, a design practice on Houzz. “The impact of all of this change will influence the home design trends of 2021,” she says. “Before lockdown, the focus when renovating was in shared areas of the homes like the kitchen and living spaces. Now, however, renovations are becoming much more personal.
“Boot-rooms or mudrooms have also become more popular as they provide additional storage for outdoor boots, shoes and coats as well as creating space to store pet food, beds and other pet-related items.”
“Demand for garden rooms for workout spaces and home offices has increased significantly since last March as have requests for attic and garage conversions with clients looking to create dual-purpose rooms for working and exercising at home,” she says.
“On Houzz, we’ve seen a growth in search terms like ‘room dividers’ and ‘garden rooms’, highlighting how homeowners are looking for ways to create separate areas for different functions in their properties,” she says. “We can see this in some of the Irish Best of Houzz winning images, with desk areas, playzones and storage-packed room partitions coming to the fore.”