Valentine's gifts sorted, from secret songs to sweet treats

Treat your love (that includes yourself) to some tasty delights, courtesy of the geniuses at the Montenotte Hotel.

Executive head chef Tabrez Shaikh and his team have created a Pure Cork Valentine’s Afternoon Tea. It looks me dazza, boy!

Bursting with goodies including Battenberg, Kinsale Red Berry Mead, Bertha’s Revenge sloe gin and miso slow-cooked duck with onion and cranberry jam, droolage is guaranteed. Y

ou can add a bottle of Louis Picamelot, Blanc De Blanc Brut NV France, to really go all out. Prices start at €55, at www.TheMontenotteHotel.com

The indefatigable Joe O’Leary and Caroline O’Donnell are running their online live music event in Levis Corner House on Valentine’s Weekend.

Wouldn’t that be a lovely present inside the card? ‘Secret Song’ is 10 artists’ performances recorded and broadcast on the same day.

Patrons will be sent a link to watch online. The surprise is who the lineup is — but going on past events, you won’t be disappointed. Tickets from €15, find out more about the event, which is supported by Culture Ireland and the Department of Culture, at www.leviscornerhouse.bandcamp.com

Trip the crisp fantastic and get yourself or your other half a whole bucket of love. The Keogh’s Farm special Valentine’s Day edition comes with a personal gifting message on the lid. Each bucket has 18 miniature 25g packets in three flavours, yours for €18.99 plus shipping at www.keoghs.ie

Oh, these crunchy honeycomb milk choc love hearts are just divine. Lily O’Brien’s Crispy Hearts are €5 for 12 heart-shaped chocolates — buy two because you’ll eat one box on the way home in the car. All Lily O’Brien’s collections are made in Ireland and available in stores nationwide, see www.lilyobriens.ie for more.

If you’re from Cork, you’re already one of the chosen ones, revel in your fortune with this gorgeous Cork GAA mug. It’s €9.99 and is available from Ireland’s longest-established farm machinery dealership, Atkins, on the Carrigrohane Road — or the Straight Road as the Rebels know it. Check it out at www.atkins.ie

Give your food a hug on the 14th with these adorable food huggers. Part of SuperValu’s mission to be more sustainable and eco-friendly in its packaging, product offerings, and shopping experience, these reusable silicone food savers are fierce handy. I’ve used mine constantly, no more clingfilm or forgetting about the half an onion wrapped in tin foil at the bottom of the fridge.

These are 100% BPA and phthalate-free and brilliant for resealing open cans too. Find out more at www.supervalu.ie

If I had to pick a favourite gift, it’s a plant, every time. I love this idea from Ballyseedy Plants to celebrate Galentine’s Day.

They’ve put together some gift packages, this one, their ode to female friendships, includes a trendy Snake plant (so easy to keep alive, unlike a romantic spark) in a simple ceramic pot, a bottle of Michel Torino Reserve Malbec, and an Eau so Lovely candle for €95. And even better — they now deliver to Cork. Find out more at www.ballyseedy.ie

If you’re making eyes at someone this Valentine’s make sure your peepers are in tip-top condition.

Bioderma’s Atoderm intensive eye cream is a total hero product.

A refreshing, daily self-care routine that doesn’t over-treat that sensitive eyelid skin. It soothes, repairs, and removes make-up — we love the creamy gel texture — and you don’t have to rinse it, score. It’s even safe for babies.

Available from independent pharmacies nationwide and online from www.meagherspharmacy.ie for €19 or see www.bioderma.ie

If you really want to blow her away this year, present her with the gift of perfect hair — it’s not like we can pop out for a blow-dry or anything.

Behold the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. Powered by the patented Dyson digital motor V9, it’s their smallest, lightest, most advanced digital motor.

A glass bead thermistor measures the temperature 20 times a second.

Dyson’s patented Air Multiplier™ technology, amplifies the volume of air drawn into the motor by three, producing a high pressure, high-velocity jet of air and removing the need for extreme heat. It’s €399 (but you LOVE her), find out more at www.dyson.ie

What do we really love here at Wish/List? Bold entrepreneurs who put their heart and soul into their businesses.

Dublin lady Maria Reidy started an enterprise last year, Signature Rentals, selling and renting tabletop and event-related decor. Her tablescapes have been a huge success and she’s launching a special collection for Valentine’s. Tablescape in a box, anyone? F

ind out how to get help styling your perfect evening at www.mariareidyevents.com