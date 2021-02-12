Here are fun ways we can enjoy Valentine's weekend at home 

Apparently, we ought to be celebrating St Dionysus, the patron saint of love, this Sunday, rather than Valentine whose claim to fame was martyrdom.

It even turns out that in certain parts of the world, like Valencia, Spain, they celebrate St Dionysus and love on October 9, and in Wales it’s St Dynwen who brings out the romance in our fellow Celts.

The Ithaca tablewares and lightly tinted Broadwell glassware offer vintage style with a touch of rusticity (set of four glasses from €30, plates from €15 at www.gardentradingcompany.co.uk).

If you’ve never marked St Valentine’s Day beyond sending an anonymous card to a callow youth in your teens, it might be something to get excited about tomorrow when there’s no home schooling and Saturday melds into Sunday.

It’s easy enough to have a romantic dinner if a couple is alone, but if little children are roaming about, or teenagers embarrassed at parents getting romantic, it presents a challenge.

Nicole Reid, mother of two little girls, and co-proprietor of home interiors shop Interiosity, has suggestions on making the most of current circumstances and to lighten the load of those done with sourdough and banana bread.

“Forget about cooking,” she says. “We all need a break from the kitchen. Treat yourself to a nice take-away and support your local restaurants and bakeries.”

Her top suggestion is a Valentine’s-themed brunch the children can enjoy, making it a family affair.

“Let them decorate and dress the table,” she says. “Include some Valentine’s craft like cut-out hearts, love notes for everyone and some sweet treats. Sharing the love and making a point to celebrate this year is something we all need.”

Perfect for spring and into summer, the soft yellow Hallie 12-piece tableware set works for breakfast, lunch and dinner (€59 at www.next.ie).

In her professional life, laying a table with a theme is something Nicole brings flair to and an easy-to-achieve approach.

“Bringing some romance to a Valentine’s brunch or a romantic dinner can be a lot of fun,” she says, “especially when we can forage at home. I would suggest getting those Christmas lights out of the attic again. Hanging vertically in your window or doorway instantly gives a beautiful, twinkly and romantic backdrop to your dining area. Adding textiles like a table cloth, runner or placemats instantly makes your mealtime feel special.”

Nicole also suggests that if your daily 5km walk has lost its appeal, a romantic walk in nature allows you to gather some fresh foliage.

“Lay it across your table,” she says. “Intertwine with whatever you have around the house — ribbon, a string of beads or even some faux flowers. And, finally, nothing says romance more than candles and lots of them.”

When it comes to exchanging gifts, Nicole adds, “Homemade can be more romantic and thoughtful than shop-bought. Even the simplest ideas like a '30 reasons why I love you' notebook, or

individual notes, homemade chocolates, a favourite dessert, or IOU coupons. Then light the fire, pop on a good movie and enjoy a nice glass of wine.”

Creative director and buyer Siobhan Lam, of home interiors retailer April & The Bear, has three top tips on how to mark the day.

And for the children, “Make a plan of distraction for the kids,” she adds. “A treasure hunt that ends in a lengthy movie. Whatever you do, don't feel guilty as some days you need to focus on you and your partner and Valentine's day is one of those.

“Turn off any harsh overhead lighting and focus on secondary lighting like table lamps and wall sconces, then gather some candles and place them in the centre of the table. If your candles are different heights, even better, and I love to combine mine with some simple, brass candleholders too. It creates intrigue and interest on a table.”