Sweet treats, a kitchen zest-fest, and a miracle cleaning paste 

This is the news we all need right now: Ben & Jerry’s Peace Pops.

Launched to celebrate the 30th birthday of the iconic dough-riginal — this is legen-dairy Fairtrade Vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips and a peace-shaped, cookie-dough-inspired centre, dipped in a soft chocolatey coating, and popped on a stick to take it with you wherever you go — so from the kitchen to the sitting room, far out!

They are landing in freezers across the country from February for €2.95 or in a three multipack for €5.25.

A bit of a different Valentine’s Day pressie would be this gorgeous three-piece Rose Collection teaset by Newbridge Silverware — you can say it with flowers but china ones instead.

This fine bone range features vintage floral patterns and is perfect for the breakfast table on the 14th or what about a romantic afternoon tea for two?

The three-piece set includes a teapot, milk jug and sugar bowl and comes in a beautiful gift box for €59. Shop the collection at www.newbridgesilverware.com

I like the size of this grey beauty, it’s the Gedyed chaise longue for JYSK.

The Danish home retail brand recently announced plans to open three new stores in Ireland in the first half of this year, bringing the total number of JYSK stores to 12 by June 2021. New stores will open in May in Carlow and Tralee, with a second store opening in Cork Eastgate Retail Park in Little Island in June.

This piece is €699, find out more at www.jysk.ie

Smeg have the most ingenious design ideas. This Smeg500 is a working refrigerator but it’s built to look like the front of an original Fiat 500. If you’re into retro, this is the piece for you. It even uses genuine Fiat parts. The price tag is cool too — €8,999. Check out www.smeg.ie



I love The Pink Stuff, it’s called miracle cleaning paste, and it actually works, besides helping me channel my inner Mrs Hinch. Dealz have it for €1.50. Now all you have to do is get yourself an Instagram account, a few million followers and it’ll be the best €1.50 you ever spent.

www.dealz.ie

Kari Cahill creates bold, abstract paintings inspired by the wild energy of the Irish landscape.

This is a peek inside her drawer at her red oil works.

Kari extracts pigments and inks from the landscape to use in her paintings.

She can extract colours from land you hold dear – your favourite location, your hometown or where you got engaged, for example – used to create a bespoke painting.

Prices start from €65 depending on size, medium and finish. Find out more at www.karicahill.com

On the Kitchen Shelf this week is Mash Direct. Get rid of the hassle of chopping, boiling, roasting and the rest of the palaver.

There’s stuffing bites, brussels sprouts with bacon and a butter glaze, honey-glazed parsnips, and of course creamy mash potatoes.

They are fab, time-saving and delicious. I spotted them recently in Lidl and you can order them at www.mashdirect.com

I love this pop of colour, it’s a serving platter in a gorgeous glossy orange glaze. Throw in a tapered silhouette with a dotted pattern and this platter will make a zesty addition to your tableware. It’s €37 from www.oliverbonas.com

