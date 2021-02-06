Antiques and fine art: Online sale in Galway underway today 

GALWAY SALE

A total of 528 lots will come under the hammer at Aidan Foley's online sale in Galway which gets underway today (February 6) at 11am.

With everything from a set of six early Victorian dining chairs (€150-€250) to an early 20th-century bronzed metal figure of a warrior on a horse (€60-€100) the selection is both broad and affordable.

There is a good range of furniture, wall clocks, a large coopered whiskey barrel, bar signs and glasssware, rugs, coins, banknotes, collectibles, paintings, porcelain and a unique bronze "Home Bear" by Patrick O'Reilly (€1,800-€2,200).

VIRTUAL VIEWING

An At Home timed online sale by James Adam is running online until February 23. It features jewellery, silver, antique furniture, mirrors, artworks and collectibles in a selection of 431 lots. There is virtual viewing on www.adams.ie

PRICES FETCHED

Hugh Douglas Hamilton portraits of Robert King, 2nd Earl of Kingston and his wife Caroline (nee Fitgerald) of Mitchelstown Castle in Co Cork sold for a hammer price of $30,000 at Christie's New York online sale of old master and British drawings.

The pair of portraits, featured on these pages a couple of weeks ago, had been estimated at $12,000-$18,000.

The Patrick Kavanagh death mask by Seamus Murphy sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Hegarty's online auction from Bandon last Sunday afternoon.

Jewellery and silver sold well. A sapphire and diamond ring made €9,800, pair of diamond drop earrings made €4,100, an art deco aquamarine and diamond ring made €1,000 and a pair of diamond stud earrings sold for €3,300.

A set of four Paul Storr entree dishes made €11,400, two c1890 candleabra by Eugen Marcus made €15,500 and a silver and glass claret jug made €1,000 at hammer.

An Edwardian Carlton House desk made €3,400, a 19th-century demi-lune card table sold for €1,350, a pair of art deco-inspired leather and chrome armchairs made €2,000 and a pair of 19th-century ash and elm Windsor armchairs made €650.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Hibernian Antique Fairs will run a virtual event on February 13 and 14. Dealers from around the country will highlight their wares online through photographs. This is the sixth virtual fair by Hibernian and these event are gaining traction.

The Irish Antique Dealers Association have curated a selection of unusual pieces to mark St Valentine's Day this year. No reason not to have an unconventional Valentine's gift in this highly unconventional lockdown. You can check out their wares on www.iada.ie