Antiques and fine art: Online sale in Galway underway today 

Here are dates to note in your diary and an insight into what to look out for at auctions of interest at home and abroad
Antiques and fine art: Online sale in Galway underway today 

Home Bear, a unique bronze by Patrick O'Reilly, at Aidan Foley's online sale today.

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 10:50
Des O’Sullivan

GALWAY SALE

A total of 528 lots will come under the hammer at Aidan Foley's online sale in Galway which gets underway today (February 6) at 11am. 

With everything from a set of six early Victorian dining chairs (€150-€250) to an early 20th-century bronzed metal figure of a warrior on a horse (€60-€100) the selection is both broad and affordable. 

There is a good range of furniture, wall clocks, a large coopered whiskey barrel, bar signs and glasssware, rugs, coins, banknotes, collectibles, paintings, porcelain and a unique bronze "Home Bear" by Patrick O'Reilly (€1,800-€2,200).

VIRTUAL VIEWING

An At Home timed online sale by James Adam is running online until February 23. It features jewellery, silver, antique furniture, mirrors, artworks and collectibles in a selection of 431 lots. There is virtual viewing on www.adams.ie

PRICES FETCHED

Hugh Douglas Hamilton portraits of Robert King, 2nd Earl of Kingston and his wife Caroline (nee Fitgerald) of Mitchelstown Castle in Co Cork sold for a hammer price of $30,000 at Christie's New York online sale of old master and British drawings. 

The pair of portraits, featured on these pages a couple of weeks ago, had been estimated at $12,000-$18,000.

The Patrick Kavanagh death mask by Seamus Murphy sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Hegarty's online auction from Bandon last Sunday afternoon. 

Jewellery and silver sold well. A sapphire and diamond ring made €9,800, pair of diamond drop earrings made €4,100, an art deco aquamarine and diamond ring made €1,000 and a pair of diamond stud earrings sold for €3,300. 

A set of four Paul Storr entree dishes made €11,400, two c1890 candleabra by Eugen Marcus made €15,500 and a silver and glass claret jug made €1,000 at hammer. 

An Edwardian Carlton House desk made €3,400, a 19th-century demi-lune card table sold for €1,350, a pair of art deco-inspired leather and chrome armchairs made €2,000 and a pair of 19th-century ash and elm Windsor armchairs made €650.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Hibernian Antique Fairs will run a virtual event on February 13 and 14. Dealers from around the country will highlight their wares online through photographs. This is the sixth virtual fair by Hibernian and these event are gaining traction.

The Irish Antique Dealers Association have curated a selection of unusual pieces to mark St Valentine's Day this year. No reason not to have an unconventional Valentine's gift in this highly unconventional lockdown. You can check out their wares on www.iada.ie

More in this section

Optimise Design Revealed: This is what Ireland’s dream living spaces look like
one young blond woman wrapped in bedsheets How do I buy ethically-sourced down and feather products?
What key styling tricks will give my home interiors a fresh look? What key styling tricks will give my home interiors a fresh look?
Antiques and fine art: Online sale in Galway underway today 

Irish author's new book opens a mindful chapter in the garden

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices