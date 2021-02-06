Everything from a dolls' house to fine furniture at online sale

An Edwardian dolls' house, a marble-topped giltwood console table and a Victorian rosewood work table are among the lots at Woodwards online-only auction of antiques, fine art and collectibles next Saturday (February 13) at 10am.
This first sale of 2021 at Woodward's will include three house contents from residences in Douglas and Carrigaline.
The selection on offer includes an inlaid walnut demi lune card table (€500-€800), a William IV breakfast table (€400-€500), a set of Georgian dining chairs (€400-€600), a large Iranian rug (€400-€600), a Georgian Pembroke table (€200-€400), a Coalbrookdale garden seat (€600-€800), a Georgian bureau bookcase (€400-€600), an Edwardian tea table (€200-€400) and a longcase clock by Sterling, Limerick (€400-€600).
The dolls' house is estimated at €300-€400, the Louis XV style console table at €400-€600 and the worktable at €300-€400.
The auction will include a selection of mirrors, glassware, marine items, porcelian and paintings and the catalogue is online.