Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 16:30
Peter Dowdall

What is the best thing to apply to grass to give it a boost and when should I apply it?

It’s a little early yet to apply anything to the lawn, for two reasons. High nitrogen feeds will drive growth immediately which we don’t want, as temperatures are low and this new growth will be vulnerable to frost damage, and the feeds which work on a more holistic principle, such as Lawn Gold, won't work to their best until soil temperatures are a bit higher. 

In my experience, the Irish product Lawn Gold is by far the best thing to apply to lawns, but wait until mid-March. It works on the principle of maintaining the optimum pH for grass growth which is a pH that moss cannot tolerate along with providing the correct balance of nutrients at the different times of the year.

Garden Q&A: What can I apply to my lawn to boost growth? 

Irish author's new book opens a mindful chapter in the garden

