Garden Q&A: What can I apply to my lawn to boost growth? 

It’s a little early yet to apply anything to the lawn, for two reasons. High nitrogen feeds will drive growth immediately which we don’t want, as temperatures are low and this new growth will be vulnerable to frost damage, and the feeds which work on a more holistic principle, such as Lawn Gold, won't work to their best until soil temperatures are a bit higher.
In my experience, the Irish product Lawn Gold is by far the best thing to apply to lawns, but wait until mid-March. It works on the principle of maintaining the optimum pH for grass growth which is a pH that moss cannot tolerate along with providing the correct balance of nutrients at the different times of the year.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie