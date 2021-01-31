Home truths: Material matters when choosing fabric for rooms

There’s nothing like fabric to finish off a room, whether it’s in the form of new upholstery, curtains or simple cushions, and as we approach spring the fabric design houses are getting ready to launch their new designs and colourways to lead us into temptation.

So, if you’re planning to invest in some new curtains or blinds, or have a sofa ready to oblige a visitation of cushions, new themes and hues have everything from the drama of geometric patterns to the calm, cocooning warmth of new neutrals which have moved away from chilly whites.

Bespoke soft furnishings specialist Elmarie Kilbride in her Cork studio.

Maybe it’s the influence of all those 5km outdoor walks when the gyms closed that has influences from nature creeping indoors, giving us warm camel tones and neutralised hues like olive green and burnt orange, while natural fleshy hues and blush are trending in the neutral family of colour which is seeing pink move beyond the nursery to more mainstream use.

By contrast, there are options of hard-edge geometric patterns to grab attention, and some old-world influences with darker, moodier browns and muddy greys which have a cocooning effect.

Much of this has been predicted after the year we’ve just gotten through when comfort and a touch of luxury took on new importance.

So, too, has finding practical ways of living in closer proximity to family which may have involved reconfiguring space and rethinking what have been less used spaces to accommodate working from home, study, play, relaxation and privacy.

Bedrooms benefit from the blackout quality of curtains, the soundproofing and the appearance of cosiness so essential in this room.

Not surprisingly, this year’s buzzwords in interiors are durability, comfort, versatility and liveable luxury as we spend more time at home.

Curtains, blinds and cushion comfort play a big part in this while also being functional.

But before getting carried away by colour options and trends, let’s get practical as they need to be chosen with care and made well so they last for years.

“First up, decide if you want blinds or curtains, or both,” says Cork-based Elmarie Kilbride, a bespoke soft furnishings specialist who has been making window treatments since 2013, a skill she learned from her mother, with a commitment to good quality products well made.

“Soft furnishings give a room cosiness and warmth and a finished feeling,” she says. “The size of your window will help you determine the best option. It’s curtains on large windows like the sitting room and bedroom where you’d love the cosier feel of curtains, and roman blinds on smaller windows like kitchens and bathrooms.”

Roman blinds work best in bathrooms which typically have smaller windows, and also add texture in a space dominated by hard surfaces.

When it comes to the fun part of choosing fabric, Elmarie offers practical tips to help us choose wisely and for longevity.

“Look at your curtains the same way you’d look at furniture,” she says.

“They have to be practical, functional, warm and cosy. Keep them simple and timeless. Choose plain fabric for a large window. Don’t go for pattern as you’ll tire of it. Save your mad colours and patterns for cushions.”

If you find yourself being seduced by the pattern books, and don’t want to regret the commitment to something so distinctive in a couple of years when you want to change your wall colour, there’s a compromise. Elmarie suggests introducing pattern in a small area of the curtain like a trim or a leading edge.

But if there is one absolute essential not to overlook if we want our curtains to drape like gossamer, it’s the type of lining, Elmarie explains. “Your lining will make or break your curtains,” she says.

“A good quality lining is an investment for years and will make your curtains drape well. Avoid stiff bonded lining. It’s ideal for blinds but it doesn’t give curtains the drape.”

But what about odd-shaped windows which are a feature of many new builds?

“No window is undressable,” says Elmarie. “Make a feature of tricky ones. I’ve tackled apex windows which can have a fixed heading, or be motorised if you can’t access it easily.

For an arched window, I take the blind up to the ceiling so the beautiful window can be seen. We don’t want to take from the light. We get so little of it in Ireland.”

For a smaller commitment to fabric, cushions are the go-to item for most of us.

“Try to use a feather filler if you’re not allergic,” Elamarie advises. “You can go mad with pattern in cushions and have fun with them, but my advice is to play safe with the curtains.”