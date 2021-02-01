Three days of online sales at Sheppard's this week 

Antique furniture, jewellery, vintage fashion, wine and art, including a triptych portrait of Vicky Phelan, will feature at Sheppard's three-day online sale this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (February 3, 4 and 5).

The Phelan portrait by Tullamore-based artist Vincent Devine will be auctioned for the charity Heroes Aid which supports frontline Covid-19 workers.

Cleopatra after Guido Reni at Sheppard's.

More than 1,300 lots will come under the hammer including a Chenghua (1447-1487) blue and white bowl (€20,000-€30,000), a 19th-century bone barleycorn chess set (€400-€600), oil-on-canvas of Cleopatra after Guido Reni in a carved gilded Florentine frame (€4,000-€6,000), garden furniture including cast-iron seats, some Cork glass and a 19th-century pine kitchen table.

The catalogue for Belmont House and other important clients is at www.sheppards.ie