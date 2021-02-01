Three days of online sales at Sheppard's this week 

Furniture, jewellery, vintage fashion, wine and art, including a triptych portrait of Vicky Phelan, will feature at Sheppard's sale
Three days of online sales at Sheppard's this week 

A Chinese Ming blue and white bowl at Sheppard's.

Mon, 01 Feb, 2021 - 08:30
Des O’Sullivan

Antique furniture, jewellery, vintage fashion, wine and art, including a triptych portrait of Vicky Phelan, will feature at Sheppard's three-day online sale this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (February 3, 4 and 5). 

The Phelan portrait by Tullamore-based artist Vincent Devine will be auctioned for the charity Heroes Aid which supports frontline Covid-19 workers.

Cleopatra after Guido Reni at Sheppard's.
Cleopatra after Guido Reni at Sheppard's.

More than 1,300 lots will come under the hammer including a Chenghua (1447-1487) blue and white bowl (€20,000-€30,000), a 19th-century bone barleycorn chess set (€400-€600), oil-on-canvas of Cleopatra after Guido Reni in a carved gilded Florentine frame (€4,000-€6,000), garden furniture including cast-iron seats, some Cork glass and a 19th-century pine kitchen table. 

The catalogue for Belmont House and other important clients is at www.sheppards.ie

More in this section

Create a soothing atmosphere at home with well-chosen scent Create a soothing atmosphere at home with well-chosen scent
Family collection of Patricia Mountbatten to be auctioned  Family collection of Patricia Mountbatten to be auctioned 
Interior of living room with sofa 3d rendering Here comes the sun: The best yellow cushions around 
Three days of online sales at Sheppard's this week 

'Why I never leave home without making my bed'

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices