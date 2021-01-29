Family collection of Patricia Mountbatten to be auctioned 

The collection of Patricia Mountbatten, whose father, son and mother-in-law were murdered by the IRA, will come up at Sotheby’s in London on March 24.

The second Countess Mountbatten of Burma was one of seven people aboard Shadow V when it was blown up by the Provisional IRA off Cliffoney, Co Sligo, in August 1979.

The party comprised Lord Mountbatten, his daughter Patricia, her husband Lord John Brabourne, their 14-year-old twins Timothy and Nicholas, Lord Brabourne’s mother Lady Doreen Brabourne and 15-year-old Paul Maxwell from Fermanagh, a friend of the family. Mountbatten, Nicholas Brabourne and Maxwell were killed immediately.

Lady Brabourne died the next day and the others survived serious injuries.

In a press release, Sotheby’s say that Lady Mountbatten, who died in 2017, dealt with her tragedies with extraordinary courage and grace.

Lord Mountbatten was closely related to the Russian Royal family through both his mother and his father. This Faberge timepiece dates to St Petersburg 1896-1903.

More than 350 lots from Newhouse, the Brabournes’ 18th-century home, will come under the hammer at Sotheby’s on March 24 with estimates ranging from £80 to £100,000.

The sale unveils tales of an important family through the art and objects they lived with.

Born in 1924, Patricia Mountbatten was great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, great-niece of Russia’s last Tsarina, first cousin to Prince Philip and the daughter of Britain’s last Viceroy of India.

The Imperial Order of the Crown of India, the decoration mounted with diamonds, pearls and turquoises. An award that could only be bestowed by the Monarch to a female recipient. The only person who still wears it today, and the last to hold it, is the Queen of England.

She had an unconventional upbringing, from weekend parties with King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson at her parents’ estate in Hampshire to evacuation on the eve of the Blitz to stay with Mrs Cornelius Vanderbilt III in her palatial Fifth Avenue apartment in New York.

In 1943, Patricia entered the Women’s Royal Navy Service and met John Knatchbull, 7th Lord Brabourne (1924-2005).

They married in 1946. As a captain in the armed forces, Brabourne had worked for Patricia’s father in India, and later became an Academy Award-nominated film producer, behind titles such as A Passage to India and Agatha Christie adaptations Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express.

When Patricia inherited her father’s peerages, the pair became one of the very few married couples in England each of whom held a peerage in his or her own right and the custodians of two great inheritances. John’s included Mersham le Hatch, an elegant house by Robert Adam in the Kent countryside, where the Knatchbull family had settled in the 15th century.

Anglo-Indian bureau on stand supplied by Thomas Chippendale.

Furnished by Thomas Chippendale in the 1770s, it held within it objects with extraordinarily diverse provenances, including the explorer and botanist Sir Joseph Banks who travelled to Australia on Cook’s first expedition, Jane Austen’s beloved niece Fanny and the Marquesses of Sligo. Patricia inherited precious objects associated with her parents from their art deco penthouse on Park Lane — with treasures from Edwina’s maternal grandfather, the great Edwardian financier Sir Ernest Cassel — and their time in India.

An Anglo-Indian inlaid bureau on stand supplied by Thomas Chippendale to Sir Edward Knatchbull in 1767 is estimated at £40,000-£60,000.

The stand was made for the sum of £4 to house the Indian inlaid miniature bureau. The lots on offer include jewellery, furniture, paintings, sculpture, books, silver and ceramics.