Canaries abound with the fruit of the land and of the sea 

How many bananas in a piña (a bunch, as it grows on the tree)? Somewhere down the column, I'll reveal the answer. Meanwhile, the heaviest piñas weigh from 80kg to 90kg and the record for the most bananas on a single stem was not in Costa Rica, not in Indonesia (where bananas originated), but in the Canary Islands. Readers who know the weight of a banana can make an educated guess.

Piñas of 80/90kg would require two men, or a donkey, to lift them. As I see banana farmers carrying piñas as big as a sack of potatoes on their shoulders up steep, stone steps from plantations four or five terraces below the road, I assume they can't be more than half the record weight.

Bananas have lost ground, in every sense, in the products of La Gomera. Avocados are the thing now, and banana plantations have been cleared and planted with 'aguacate' trees, which, after three or four years, produce fruit. Annual production is 9,000 tonnes, projected to double as the planted area increases.

Once, the southern Canary Islands — Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, and La Gomera — might well have been called the Tomato Isles. Canary Wharf, in London, was so named for the tomato boats arriving to supply England and Europe with tomatoes in winter. Even though the land was replanted with bananas, wild tomatoes persist. As one walks over uncultivated land, land no longer irrigated, one still finds small, wild tomatoes here and there. In the yard of the house we are renting, a plant is growing at the base of a tree.

Meanwhile, of the cultivated variety, three plants my wife set in a 35cm diameter flower pot, one month ago, now stand 70cm tall, and will soon flower. Growth is prodigious in this climate and the yard garden is flourishing, especially the lettuces, spinach, beetroot, and chard set in an old, enamel bathtub. "Add water" is the key.

Damien Enright: 'Gran Canaria, Tenerife, La Palma, and La Gomera — might well have been called the Tomato Isles.'

Turning from the produce of the land to that of the sea, yesterday, we enjoyed a meal of sardine-size horse mackerel, a fish considered second-rate in Ireland, but a delicacy in Portugal, where they are called carapau and are fifth on the Portuguese best-fish list. They are called chicharros in the Canaries, and the most emblematic and best-loved 'street art' of Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a sculpture of a chicarro at the centre of a square named in honour of the fish. The people of Tenerife are called chicharreros, or chicharreras, and revel in the vernacular name, although they are formally known as Tinerfeños, or Tinerfeñas.

The original chicharro statue, donated to the city by the Venezuelan Cultural Association, was stolen, reputedly, by Valencianos, and narrowly missed being melted down into scrap. When recovered, it was in bad condition and a new sculpture of the fish was cast, this time in bronze and surfing the crest of a wave. The whole weighs 600kg and is mounted on a block of black basalt.

The horse mackerel we enjoyed for lunch were borrowed from the manta rays at the pier in Valle Gran Rey. My son persuaded their voluntary keeper to part with a kilo for €5. As long as I can remember, manta rays have come into the shallow water that edges the black-sand beach. One of my daughters almost stood on one years ago. Just in time, it rose, and winged off over the dark sand like a grey heron flying home at nightfall.

The mantas daily come to the pier when their benefactor, a local fisherman, calls them. It is an extraordinary sight to see a fish answer to its name. "Pablo", the man calls, and the fish, the length and breadth of a double bed (manta means blanket), surfaces, and grunts in response. We've heard of Irish gurnard grunting, but they don't do so nearly as vocally as Canarian manta rays.

When being fed, they come, one at a time, and surf onto the slipway and over their benefactor's bare toes, as he pushes his hand under their triangular heads — with their gleaming eyes and spiky horns — to reach their mouths. Apparently, he purse nets the chicharros as he comes in to moor his boat after more serious fishing. Visitors are welcome to watch. Over the years, the manta spectacle has become an institution, but it isn't a commercial show, nor an aquapark with captive dolphins. Watching the manta rays feed is free.

Before ending, I will return to banana-counting, as promised.

Dedicated banana eaters may rejoice in the knowledge that 473 bananas have been counted on a single stem.