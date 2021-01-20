Make your hallway more inviting with our vintage-inspired ideas 

Neatly plucking away clumsy outerwear is the signature duty of any front-hall butler.

Over centuries, for every home that could include one, working furniture was designed to not only hold bags, coats, hats, boots and gloves in a narrow traffic alley, but to deliver a stylish overture to the rest of the house. Built-in, or free-standing, there’s a wealth of choice in new, old and recommissioned pieces to make an entrance, from curly bentwood romance to mid-century crisp cool. Polite consoles and gilded mirrors? It’s a start, but vintage touches don’t have to end at typical Edwardian compositions that bore many of us.

If you fancy the idea of a fully crafted, cabinet-maker finish, the boot-room beyond the rear door of a great house, can start with just a single panelled or bead-boarded area of wall, a mirror for fleeting selfies, a boot tray and a short timber bench.

Hang it All by Charles and Ray Eames, 1953, from €295, virtra.com

Add swan-neck hooks with ceramic stops and finish the panels in the protective eggshell of your choice. Full panelling of this kind shields the wall from roughing around by leaning bikes and shaking dogs, so choose a finish you can wipe down easily.

Easier still, timber mouldings or even MDF (100mm) strips are assembled to frame out the wall in open ribs and grids (largely leaving the wall behind on show).

Vertical tall rectangles in Georgian reeds and Jacobean-style squares with thick flat frames are a weekend’s work. A thick shelf on undulating or simple triangular brackets can be used to top off the area.

The crucial skill in any of these easy panelling projects you can find all over Instagram and Pinterest is an infrared level and careful marking up — no cock-eyed boards, please.

Building out, there’s the hutch, which uses a set of closely connected cabinets, seating, cubbies and shelves to enclose an area to perch, pull off boots and sling coats. If you’re feeling a bit brave, it’s a good place to vandalise early 20th-century brown furniture like pews, shutters, gutted wardrobes and trunks. This more serious joinery is great for a short wall beside a back door, and can be taken right to the ceiling for a monumental finish.

A pair of quality Thonet bentwood hall stands. Early 20th century. Brass urn finials and copper branch tips. Christies

Think of useful additions like upright pegs for wet boots and a family noticeboard. If you don’t like ragged edges and marrying surfacing, standard MDF/MFC cabinets and doors bought off the shelf or redeployed from a secondhand kitchen, can be tailored together in a neater, modular look. If you’re having a kitchen installed, think about some built-in storage solutions elsewhere to go in simultaneously. Pull it all together with a great paint colour. I’m a bit mad for matt black/browns right now.

Look up Colourtrend’s gorgeous Pine Marten, described by its Irish makers as “wild, wiry and wry”, €31 per litre in an eggshell, colourtrend.ie. Sports lockers resprayed or left proudly with their dings, graffiti and fantastic industrial lines — casual handsome banked up in a sliver of space to take athletic kit. Try CJM at the Marina Commercial Park, cjmfurniture.ie

Independent pieces for a hall? For anything not screwed to the plaster, stability is important for lumpen coats and other hanging debris. However, the lofty bentwood classic hat/coat stand with its beehive top, is seeing a revival right now. Given enough surrounding room to use, balanced up on all sides, it retains the beautiful lines democratised by Czech cabinetmaker Michael Thonet in the mid-1800s.

The company conquered new techniques in manipulating wood using steam, and in easily assembled pieces, it could export dozens of chairs, tables and coat hangers in a single shipping crate. Little wonder it was championed by the German royal family and Le Corbusier, photographed holding court from the whiplash form of a Thonet rocking chair.

Block Design's acrylic button hooks, start from

Cafes and bars from Paris to Vienna, Dublin to Durban were fitted out with bentwood pieces. With six to eight hooks (the lower bend takes your coat), and support for umbrellas a period European bentwood stand is a good adult choice, but it’s really too high and perilous for children to use regularly.

Look for a thick, cluster column in beech for weight and stability. In an open-plan room where your coats and kitchen/diner meet — consider marrying Thonet’s cafe classic — chair No 14 (c.1869) to a coat tree in that delicious toffee-dark timber.

Self-supporting rails intended for traditional clothes hangers are airy and well-tended and offer a tidy valet greeting. Use the best wood hangers you can afford. Look for twiggy Scandinavian models that lean into the wall in one continuous line of metal or wood such as the Ferm Pujo, €405. My calling card for this season would be Woud of Denmark, for its beauteous O&O frames by Christine Rathmann that can loiter together in twos and threes, from €169, finnishdesignshop.com.

The most architectural front-of-house choice for an insane spend would have to be the Parentisi by Italian firm Bonaldo, a self-supporting fabric niche with a high Hollywood glamour designed by Fabrice Berrux, €1683, lomi.ie

If you have only seen the multi-coloured version you might be put off the Hang it All coathanger in coated wire as just too kindergarten kitsch. Designed in 1953 by Charles and Ray Eames it is one of its most accessible and witty designs — humorous, upbeat, and particularly attractive to duffle dropping kids. However, this icon comes in a range of colours and configurations and reads entirely differently with say green/blue/grey balls and a black wire. Try the white wire and pine balls for that white/yellow/grey scheming feted for spring 2021, and consider it for bags, towels and kitchen service. €295, virtra.com.

Single hooks are a cheap, easy injection of style or an era-disruptor for a boring, neutral space. Modern classics, Block Design’s acrylic button hooks, start from €18 each for a little wall-mounted pop art in boiled candy colours, blockdesign.co.uk. Hay’s folded metal Volets are neat, gentled industrial at €22 a pair, finnishdesignshop.com