We adore our pooches. It’s become ridiculous — sycophantic, crawly. The only way I could be more accommodating to my variously disturbed JRTs would be to move even further towards the edge of the hairy Super King.

I’m gripping the mattress ticking with my back molars by 3am. Mr Measle, my husband’s tense and permanently bristling alleged “pet” loathes my touch. Emotionally a-quiver at a full “10”, he is noted for eating whole bananas, travels with this own suckle rag (also in the bed) and is not beyond demonstrating his twisted feelings by fastening on my calf if I slide too close to his besotted da-da.

Jill Biden with Major and Champ.

Our latest CSPCA parolee, the hefty Piglet of Mystery (3), arrived with dominance issues suppressed during viewing. A dog balloon with a paw at each corner, she’s working through these problems via spontaneous, dead-of-night territorial challenges — plunging into the centre of the duvet from a helper chair, and fully unhinging Mr Measle.

It is important to make our homes suitable for our animals — even the ones in need of new manners. Some of the issues are material, and others reach into the realms of that inner wolf in need of reassurance that we are in charge, and that they are consequently — safe. If you don’t act as pack leader, an assault on your status may take place in all sorts of unexpected ways around the house.

Sleeping with a dog in your bed has been shown by various studies including a landmark paper by the Canisius College in NYC, to increase feelings of comfort and security. Still, entering the privilege of the family nest comes with some caveats.

Can you handle a tame wolf in your house? Clear rules and expectations of behaviour will create a sense of security that ensures a happy, content dog. Pictures: iStock

The character of the dog, and in some instances the shedding quality of its hair and dander may influence how contentious and grubby the bed actually becomes. For some dogs ascending to the pack leader’s nap-throne is a step too far.

Ask Mr Measle and Piglet of Mystery — new quarters are being detailed as I stab out this feature. Insecure and looking for flags of status, putting these dogs in a bed can lead to a decline in their daytime behaviour.

If they get snappy, growly or pushing between the sheets, try moving your dog to a basket in the bedroom first, but most importantly, create a place that is uniquely theirs. It’s important to worm and treat your dog for fleas to the letter, and this is vital for co-sleepers.

Launder your sheets regularly and think about keeping the dog off the bottom sheet at least. Air and vacuum the mattress every couple of weeks to remove dander. Regular grooming to get out the deepest shedding undercoat with something like the Furminator comb will help, but it won’t solve a determined allergy (furminator.com).

Dog beds come in all sorts of designs for dogs from 1kg–55kgs. Many are tailored to particular sizes, coat type and breeds — such as the clamshell pocket for greyhounds and lurchers who like to burrow in.

Choose a bed you can wash in the machine or liners for a plastic bed that can be washed routinely.

If the house has draughts, a platform design will high sides will protect an older dog from cool air that can play havoc on old bones and muscles. Use a wipe-able paint in the entryways to deal with wet shake offs after mucky walks.

Children should respect the dog’s bed as their place, and leave them alone when they are clearly resting. Some dogs prefer to share their bed with other animals, even cats. Others like to fully stretch out, and some like to sleep in a tight ball — answer those individual needs and measurements.

Dogs are adapted for a rough, sandy desert environment where the baked surface would wear down their nails.

It’s up to us to ensure they are not living with twisted ice-skates over their stabilising pads, and/or dewclaws growing into their bodies.

Ask your vet to show you how to correctly cut the nails without nipping a quick. If you have a large garden with hard landscaping, regular exercise will help to keep their nails in check.

Scratch-resistant flooring like vinyl or a tile with a good key will give dogs important traction to prevent pulled muscles when having the zoomies or cornering madly before a meal. Tiles are wonderfully cool for a sprawl in hot weather too. Hard flooring in their principal sleeping/eating areas also allow for easy cleanups with a mop. The better the quality, the better any imprinted pattern will remain throughout hundreds of thousands of stampedes to the Bonio jar.

Rugs should be detailed with a non skin pad — the opening chapter in the fall US President Joe Biden who tumbled over the top of his dog Major, fracturing a foot, during some roughhousing. Carpeting with a low pile is far easier to clean.

Avoid deeper designs with looped fibres which can snag on your dog’s nails, potentially breaking a toe. Some synthetic products are bleach-cleanable but any carpet including wool can be deep cleaned with a variety of methods. A flatter less dense material will always be easier for the ghastly lifting and scrubbing out.

Water is vital for all confined animals, but it’s become increasingly clear that only truly clean water is safe for both you and your animals.

A small dog like a West Highland white or beagle will require at least 500ml of water a day — they might not drink that, but that’s the amount that should be available 24/7 for a 10kg dog.

A 15kg labrador may drink up to a litre. Yard buckets and puddles can carry leptospirosis. Bowls and bottles used to carry water for dogs should be kept sparkling to avoid a build-up of bacteria and algae inevitable as they return repeatedly to the vessel and drool into the water.

A recent study by Animal Science Lecturer Aisling Carroll and BSc Bioveterinary Science graduate Coralie Wright revealed the revolting truth about pet water bowls. An invisible scum (bio-film) can form on portable vessels and surface of the water. Wash the bowl at least once a week in near scalding soapy water in a sink, rinsing well before refilling.

Salmonella ecoli, MRSA and UTIs (amongst other ghoulish things) could otherwise not only infect your pet, but be passed to young children playing around in the bowl. Use BPA-free plastic or stainless steel with a thick rubber foot to prevent it from moving.

Despite ridiculous press articles to the contrary, there are no good home-alone breeds of dog. They are sociable, pack animals, and the outcome of leaving them abandoned and isolated can lead to destructive behaviour and depression.

Training to limit their expectations has a big part to play, but the crate issue is highly contentious. The practice is illegal in some European countries including Finland (except for transportation purposes) and most animal specialists would at least agree that protracted hours of life in a small enclosed area runs contrary to the nature of a dog.

PETA has campaigned against what they see as ‘warehousing’ bored, lonely dogs, and argue that the comparison of crates and wild dens is unacceptable, as dens are abandoned once dogs are at adult size.

Investigate the potential for the misuse of crates in the physical and psychological well being of your dog - peta.org/issues/animal-companion-issues/cruel-practices/crating.

Dogs should ideally not be left for long periods by themselves.

If you cannot have two dogs consider a dog sitter/walker or a doggie day-care and dedicated training to improve their quality of life while you work.