Gardening Q&A: Can I move rose bushes at this time of year?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 11:00

Can I move rose bushes to another part of my garden in January?

Yes, now is the time to move roses and other shrubs in your garden as the plants are now dormant, the low temperatures having put the plants “to sleep” for the winter. 

Moving any established plant comes with an inherent risk and it is by no means certain that transplanting will be successful. 

Saying that, roses which have a definite tap root tend to move quite successfully. 

When lifting, ensure that you get as much of the root system as possible. 

Trim off any scraped or damaged roots. Prune back all the stems above the ground before lifting and this will help the plant to repair damage to the root system before coming back into active growth in the spring.

