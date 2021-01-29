Your guide to the world of antiques and fine art

LONDON CALLING

The Leinster House cabinets made £106,250 at Christie's Apter-Fredericks sale in London last week.

The 140 lots of furniture from the venerable Fulham Road, London shop which is moving to an online model, brought in £3.4 million.

The cabinets, which remained in the possession of the FitzGerald family over the centuries were originally at Leinster House, then at Carton.

A Regency Imperial dining table which extends to 28' originally commissioned from Gillows of Lancaster for Westport House sold for £87,500 and an Irish bottle carrier made £8,750.

ONLINE SALE

Auctioneer Aidan Foley will have an online sale at The Ranch, Kilcolgan, Co Galway, on February 6, at 11am.

WINTER SHOW

The Winter Show continues until Sunday, January 31, in New York and is well worth visiting online. This is an extremely high-end antique fair with 60 leading international exhibitors.

COINING IT

A rare and fine Commonwealth shilling by the Irish maker David Ramage sold for £74,400 over a top estimate of £20,000 at Dix Noonan Webb in London last week.

Once in the collection of the Duke of Devonshire, it went to a UK collector.

ART NEWS

Low Ebb, Roundstone by Cecil Maguire sold for €18,000 at Morgan O’Driscoll’s online Irish art sale on Monday, three times over the top estimate of €6,000. Donkey by Basil Blackshaw made €7,000 at hammer and Winter Solstice by Nevill Johnson made €4,000. Elephants at Kilimanjaro by Kenneth Webb sold for €10,000 and Ghost Famine Ship and Aran Oar Boat by John Behan made €10,500 and €6,600. Morning Light by Mark O’Neill made €8,000 at Dolan’s first online art auction last Monday.

Purteen Harbour, Achill by Cecil Maguire sold for €6,500, Burren Mountain by Charles Harper made €4,400, The Winter Thaw by Arthur Maderson made €5,000, and My Teddy by Susan Cronin made €1,100.

There will be another online sale by Morgan O’Driscoll on Monday evening, this time with an emphasis on affordable Irish art.