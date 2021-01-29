Your guide to the world of antiques and fine art

The Leinster House cabinets made £106,250 at Christie's Apter-Fredericks sale in London last week.
The 140 lots of furniture from the venerable Fulham Road, London shop which is moving to an online model, brought in £3.4 million.
The cabinets, which remained in the possession of the FitzGerald family over the centuries were originally at Leinster House, then at Carton.
A Regency Imperial dining table which extends to 28' originally commissioned from Gillows of Lancaster for Westport House sold for £87,500 and an Irish bottle carrier made £8,750.
The Winter Show continues until Sunday, January 31, in New York and is well worth visiting online. This is an extremely high-end antique fair with 60 leading international exhibitors.
A rare and fine Commonwealth shilling by the Irish maker David Ramage sold for £74,400 over a top estimate of £20,000 at Dix Noonan Webb in London last week.
Once in the collection of the Duke of Devonshire, it went to a UK collector.