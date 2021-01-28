Create a soothing atmosphere at home with well-chosen scent

Who doesn’t love an attractive aroma? Something to alter our mood for the better, or refresh a stuffy room when weather is too inclement to open windows.

In a period peppered with lockdowns, home fragrances come into their own.

The Folk tin candle collection includes Gather, designed for relaxation with undertones of leather and fireside scents (€15.95 at www.meadowsandbyrne.com).

According to Siobhan Kehoe, commercial director of Rathborne’s which has been making candles in Dublin since 1488, “Scented candles are the modern-day Irish fire but better,” she says. “Similar to our open fires they can bring light and warmth but will also fill your home with beautiful scents that will improve your well-being and transport you to other worlds and seasons. Our sense of smell is more closely linked to memory than any of our other senses, so smelling something familiar can trigger powerful emotions.”

Now that we’re all spending more time indoors and using our space in new ways, Siobhan suggests using certain fragrances which are believed to aid concentration for those of us working and studying from home.

“Mimosa, orange blossom, rosemary, jasmine and petitgrain can all have a calming effect and reduce stress – just what we need in today’s world,” she says.

When it comes to all-important relaxation, lavender oil is one we’re already familiar with, but Siobhan also cites orange, palmarosa and rosemary oils, and says, “Cedarwood oil helps to relax the body, decrease hyperactivity and encourage the onset of sleep,” suggesting Rathborne’s new Botanical Bee Sweet Orange & Blooms Candle as an example.

And as for the debate on whether to use candles or diffusers, Siobhan says, “Candles are great for giving a large boost of fragrance and fill your whole home in a short time, while also providing warmth. Diffusers are excellent for diffusing low levels of scent constantly for masking background odours. They are a great solution, especially where small children may be present; in bathrooms or where you are not always in the particular rooms.”

Alix Mulholland, creative director of home fragrance company FieldDay also raises the safety issue.

Botanical Bee Collection's Sweet Orange and Blooms contains fragrances to aid relaxation (€36 from www.interiosity.ie).

“A diffuser is a great non-flame alternative,” she says, “especially in rooms we don’t use much or pass through, such as a spare room or hallway. However, it’s hard to beat the gentle flicker and warmth of a candle, especially for those living on their own or isolating. A candle can make a room feel less empty.

“For many of us it’s where we now do all our work, school, rest and play,” she adds. “That means it can be hard to switch off at the end of the day and relax in the same space. Candles are such an accessible way to instantly change the mood and atmosphere of a room. There’s so much we can’t control, but candles can bring a bit of happiness in these scary times. The simple ritual of lighting a candle is very calming. That lovely moment when the candle flickers into life and the alchemy of the fragranced wax starts to work its magic is very comforting.”

For the home office or study, Alix lists her favourites scents:

Rosemary

This is the perfect Monday morning pick-me-up. In addition to improving memory retention, rosemary has stimulating properties that fight physical exhaustion, headaches and mental fatigue.

Lavender

This essential oil has calming properties that help control emotional stress. Lavender has a soothing effect on nerves and can relieve nervous tension and depression as well as treat headaches and migraines.

Lemon

This scent promotes concentration and has calming and clarifying properties that are helpful when you're feeling angry, anxious or run down.

Mint

Try mint when brainstorming. An energy booster, this scent invigorates the mind, promotes concentration and stimulates clear thinking.

To help relaxation, Alix says, “For the living room I’d suggest our Gather candle with top notes of smoky fireside and leather. It’s a cosy scent whilst we’re still in these dark wintry months watching Netflix on the sofa.”

Mint is believed to promote alertness and aid concentration, making it suitable for a home office or study area (Wild Mint, Watercress & Thyme candle, €36 at www.interiosity.ie).

As we transition into longed-for spring, she says, “We’ll see a move towards fresher scents. Our Meadow fragrance is really popular when the warmer weather rolls around with fragrance notes of crushed grass, hay and clover.

“For anyone stuck somewhere they wish they weren’t and can’t access the countryside, our Rain candle powerfully evokes the elusive scent of rain. We’ve been sending so much Rain around the world in recent months to homesick people desperate to smell this familiar scent.”