How the rains transform the Canary Islands

The green meadows that were desiccated terraces on the hills of La Gomera, Canary Islands, are suddenly mouth-watering, and one doesn't have to be a hungry cow, sheep or goat to appreciate this.

They are herb-rich; there must be half a hundred different species of wildflowers per half acre.

The rains fell — light, but for hours on end — last week, and the dry hills bloomed like I have never seen them do before in 40 years. It is phenomenal.

"Dehesas" is the word for pastures in Spanish and, boy!, do we have deheses now. They pour unfenced down the valley sides, or step down in neat or broken terraces behind stone walls made with countless hours of man, woman and child labour, in the centuries that went before.

Green and lush, speckled with flowers, they grow in unbroken swathes, eight inches tall. They're like the meadows we saw in Ireland before chemicals transformed them into carpet-prairies.

They are inspiring and a celebration of life to see, and yet, they are heartbreaking. There are no animals to avail of them.

A few herds of goats are given free-range to graze, and some of the herbage is cut and carried on the shoulders of farmers to the woolly sheep, big in their unshorn fleece, waiting in their pens.

But there are no cattle. There used to be a cow in one of the rare flat fields high on the plateau, where cloudy rain could be relied on, but 15 years ago it was taken away, or died of old age.

There are, I'm told a few dozen cattle kept on the north side of the island, in Vallehermoso (Beautiful Valley) where the climate is wetter and cooler, and the vegetation is always lusher. But it may be a rumour. We haven't been over that side in a while.

Until a few years ago, I thought nothing of jumping into our old reliable, a 1995 Ford Fiesta, and swarming up out of this deep valley through the thousand corkscrew and hairpins bends to anywhere I pleased to go on the island.

I now find it a bit like hard work after the first 20 minutes – swing left and right,/and left and right/ and hardly a single straight in sight — you could make a song of it!

Yes, the roads are magnificent, and now there are barriers all the way along where, as late as 20 years ago, there were often un-fenced, with thousand-foot drops around dusty, pista-track corners.

But the car, given its vintage has no power steering, nor do I have the power steering in my shoulders that I used to have.

But the little jalopy, what with its 1.6 litre engine, punches above its weight and swarms up the hills, no bother!

It passes the ITV (equivalent of the Irish NCT, and equally stringent) every time with no more replacements required than a tyre or a bulb.

It is a miraculous car, but every year the paintwork is more sun-damaged and mottled and, now, never garaged in its 25 year life-span, a few rust-spots on the roof have grown from the size of 10 cent to 50 cent coins. These must be fixed or she will run out of road, as they say.

The ethics of driving a petrol- or diesel-powered car are doubtful. I can only plead that its confinement to this island — just 50km (30mls) in diameter — and little used. Even during the few months we spend here annually or bi-annually, it doesn't cover much distance.

It was worth every cent of the €900 we paid for it 10 years ago, and nowadays for a 10km uphill or downhill journey, I'd prefer to drive.

Meanwhile, yes indeed, if an Irish pastoral farmer could transfer his herds here now, there would be feed to fatten hundreds. And the weather might suit them too. It hasn't been good.

It hasn't been Canarian weather for the six weeks we've been here.

The other day, an old friend, an English woman who came here 35 years ago with her two toddler-aged daughters, bought a household gas stove, the only one she ever felt the need of in that time.

So, let friends at home who might picture us lolling on beaches in bikinis (!) look at the weather forecasts. Yesterday, temperatures here were only 4C higher than in West Cork. But I must admit that the sea temperature was as high as it would ever get on the hottest August day at Inchydoney.

We may not be cavorting on the sands but, as I sit here on my working holiday, six days a week making sentences, I can look forward to an invigorating evening swim as the sun goes down.