'When designing, I'll always say, I'd love that in my own house'

What's your background?

I had a brilliant teacher at St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney, Eddie Sheehy. He pushed me to go to college.

I had it in my head that I was bad at school so I would be bad at college too, but Mr Sheehy actually found the course I went on to study and just pushed me to try it and I did.

A residential project by Aoife Tobin.

So, I studied Interior Architecture here in Cork in St John’s College and from day one I loved it.

I couldn’t believe this was studying. I was always artistic, and it was such a change for me to do well in something academic. So, a big thank-you to Mr Sheehy for seeing something I couldn’t!

I went on the finish my degree at Teesside University. After that, I worked in different design internships and design jobs in Dublin.

My favourite, and where I got the best experience, was in a small office fit-out company. I started as a junior interior architect in 2013 and loved it.

Aoife's design at Kingdom1795.

Fitout companies are fast-paced, and I loved every bit of the fit-out process — from designing to being on-site to client handovers.

Then, in 2017, I started my own company, Style So Simple, which is what I work at today.

What’s a typical workday like for you?

I spend most of my time at my laptop designing, sourcing or ordering for projects.

Otherwise, I could be doing on-site visits, meeting with clients and different tradesmen.

A residential project by Aoife Tobin.

I also do quite a lot of virtual design consultations with clients. I usually schedule my Fridays with these consultations because it’s a lovely way to end the week.

Tell us about a recent project or design/favourite project or design you have worked on?

Currently, I am working on a commercial office design out in the Moorepark Research Centre. The clients are not afraid to take creative risks and their marketing scheme is very organic and natural, so it has been a dream to work on.

This is finishing up in March, so the project is at the very fun stage.

A residential project by Style So Simple.

On the residential side, I have a number of projects that are making me very excited, particularly one in my home county of Kerry.

To date, my all-time favourite project was the Kingdom 1795 restaurant in Killorglin.

It was an old derelict building that was transformed into a lovely restaurant. It was the first commercial job I worked on when starting Style So Simple and it is in my hometown too, so it was lovely to be a part of it.

What’s your design style?

I would say transitional, classic with a hint of glam.

The interior of Kingdom 1795.

What inspires your work?

It sounds super-clichéd but the interior itself would inspire me, especially if it’s an older building.

Working in some of their original characteristics is what will make the design special. We have such a beautiful country so showing hints of this in our interiors can be a beautiful way to design.

I would love to design an old market building like the Iveagh Market and restore it to a wonderful eco-friendly space. Imagine that red brick, fab!

What’s your favourite trend?

I love the Webber look and chairs against off-white backdrops. It’s such a contrast of texture, bold forms and warm hues.

What’s your most treasured possession?

My engagement ring: it just makes me smile every time I look at it. It’s a relatively new possession but if anything happened it, I would be so upset.

Who is your favourite designer, or style inspiration?

I would have to say Karin Bohn of House of Bohn in Canada. Ireland’s Róisín Lafferty and Suzie McAdam would be high up there too!

What would be a dream project for you to work on?

I can’t wait to get my own home to work on, is that a bit boring to say? It’s true though, I am just so ready and when I am designing for clients I am always saying: “Oh I would love that in my own house!”

Have you any design tips?

Don’t spend your budget on the accessories and smaller furniture. Spend it on the sofa, bed and built-ins — the rest can be relatively inexpensive and easily vamped up.