'When designing, I'll always say, I'd love that in my own house'

I had a brilliant teacher at St Brigid’s Secondary School in Killarney, Eddie Sheehy. He pushed me to go to college.
I had it in my head that I was bad at school so I would be bad at college too, but Mr Sheehy actually found the course I went on to study and just pushed me to try it and I did.
So, I studied Interior Architecture here in Cork in St John’s College and from day one I loved it.
I couldn’t believe this was studying. I was always artistic, and it was such a change for me to do well in something academic. So, a big thank-you to Mr Sheehy for seeing something I couldn’t!
I went on the finish my degree at Teesside University. After that, I worked in different design internships and design jobs in Dublin.
My favourite, and where I got the best experience, was in a small office fit-out company. I started as a junior interior architect in 2013 and loved it.
Fitout companies are fast-paced, and I loved every bit of the fit-out process — from designing to being on-site to client handovers.
Then, in 2017, I started my own company, Style So Simple, which is what I work at today.
Otherwise, I could be doing on-site visits, meeting with clients and different tradesmen.
I also do quite a lot of virtual design consultations with clients. I usually schedule my Fridays with these consultations because it’s a lovely way to end the week.
This is finishing up in March, so the project is at the very fun stage.
On the residential side, I have a number of projects that are making me very excited, particularly one in my home county of Kerry.
To date, my all-time favourite project was the Kingdom 1795 restaurant in Killorglin.
It was an old derelict building that was transformed into a lovely restaurant. It was the first commercial job I worked on when starting Style So Simple and it is in my hometown too, so it was lovely to be a part of it.
Working in some of their original characteristics is what will make the design special. We have such a beautiful country so showing hints of this in our interiors can be a beautiful way to design.
That said, I would love to design an old market building like the Iveagh Market, and restore it to a wonderful eco-friendly space. Just imagine that red brick, fab!