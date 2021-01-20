How to choose kitchen cabinets and use counter space wisely

Whether you have 4 sq m or 12 sq m, anchoring cabinets will determine the character, flow, the nature of storage and the availability of counter space in your new or renovated kitchen. Together with flooring and countertops, they are the most important material decision you will make.
Going off-piste in terms of sizings strays into bespoke cabinet making and costs more. Save these for really special pieces or necessary inclusions like height adaptable work tops for a wheelchair for example. Base carcasses usually measure 720mm in height (we can play around with plinths and legs to tickle this up to 900mm or level an uneven floor).
Most plain base and wall cabinets will offer 3mm deep shelf supports for a choice of levels. A service-void set in the back panel for pipes and cables (65mm would be typical) is a practical,
useful touch.
Isolated runs of deep wall cabinets are being used with greater discretion in many new kitchens. That said, a whole wall given over to floor-to-superb-ceiling storage (sans most counter but including your double oven) can aesthetically liberate the rest of the space, whether you like 18th-century panelling or German slab styles.
Using online software tools – (many basic versions are completely free including a 3D stroll). Start roughly setting out, segregating working areas and maximising storage.
Corner cabinets have to deal with a sharp return. You can opt for a straight, blind corner, with a reach into a yawning space behind a door, or two doors shielding an L-shaped unit. The interior fittings (liners, soft close mechanisms, rails and shelving) can seriously outstrip the price of the cabinet.
Slender 30cm pull-outs with chrome shelving, are fantastic for dry goods and cans and can be counter height or taken right to shoulder height.