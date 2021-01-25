Home office inspo, and jeweller makes clay while the sun shines

We're all trying to make the home office a little bit more palatable (says she typing at the kitchen table, ahem). We can get inspiration from places like Desenio.

This gorgeous set-up they call The Fashionista. If this looks like your kinda thing — you might recognise yourself here: "With a love for all things fashion, you know how to get things done in style. Your home office is likely a place where colour-matched desk accessories and coffee table books set the tone.

"Our black and white fashion prints of the season will make the perfect finishing touch to your fashionable home office, and look great matched with pink and metallic accents."

Desenio has wall art and office wall calendars, find out more at www.desenio.ie

We love all the brave, beautiful creatives out there, it's a tough time to be in business and we're delighted to highlight the amazing talent in this little island of ours. Laura Carrig of Little Deer Gems is in the spotlight this week.

Her perfect polymer clay earrings are handmade and she designs everything from simple studs to big statement earrings. These stunners from her Valentine's Day collection are €12.

The 27-year-old from County Longford is mum to Oisín, which means "little deer" as Gaelige.

Laura tells us: "Last summer I had to have an emergency surgery which left me at home for some time.

"To help me recover mentally, I would just sit and make something as a release from everything going on, I came across polymer clay and that's how my journey started. I am a very small business making between one and three sales a month but I absolutely love what I do and I will keep working hard to reach my goals."

Laura also makes custom orders, you can contact her on Facebook and Instagram @Littledeergems or you can check out her website at

www.littledeergems.bigcartel.com

This beautiful oatmeal tweed blanket is from Mourne Textiles. The Tweed Emphasize fabric is an exquisite example of mid-century style. Uniquely crafted from "wild", traditionally spun, Pure Merino Donegal yarn, creating a highly textured, dappled appearance. The size is 150cm x 200cm and it's made from 100% Merino wool with a purled fringe, it's €220. Find out more at

www.mournetextiles.com

My online pick this week is this clucky little set of cake tins. Mmmmm, caaaake. The chickens design is by Vanessa Lubach, a linocut artist, we love the earthy colours and the strong graphic outline. Available for €41.80 from

www.annabeljames.co.uk

Looking for something for the man in your life for Vday? Shells Cafe in Strandhill, Co Sligo, have lots of cool merch available online, we spotted this gift bundle, with a pure lambswool Tweedmill scarf in grey, and a Soilse soy wax candle in scents Turf and Whiskey. It's €50, see more at

www.shellscafe.com

How cool is this? I'd love to be the type of person who handmakes their own lasagne sheets, but, like fitting into size ten jeans again, it's not going to happen. For you Italian cuisine lovers out there, this is the Chef's Kiss pasta maker, €29.99 from Tk Maxx. www.tkmaxx.com

On the Kitchen Shelf this week we have something rather lovely for a certain rosemantic night that's coming up on February 14, plenty of time to get organised. Clink a glass and toast to brighter times ahead with Black Tower's Rosé, Fruity White and Smooth Red wines, each makes for the perfect pairing to whatever dish you decide on this February 14. Available from Tesco for €7.87, www.tesco.ie and www.black-tower.co.uk



Anyone who's still keeping up those New Year's Resolutions, stop reading and give yourself a nice smug pat on the back. If healthy and flavoursome smoothies, frappes and slushies float your boat, check out the Sage 3x Bluicer Pro. It's €459 from Harvey Norman. Sure, you're saving a fortune on buns, splash the cash.

www.harveynorman.ie