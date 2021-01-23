Botticelli and a Cork connection to Frankenstein

It is not every day that a painting by Botticelli comes to auction, and it is not every day that a sale of Old Master drawings features a strong Cork connection and a tenuous but definite link to the monster Frankenstein.

Sandro Botticelli's portrait 'Young Man Holding a Roundel' at Sotheby's.

Next Thursday (January 28) in New York will be just such a day. Led by Botticelli, Rembrandt and Bernini the highest value Masters Week in Sotheby's history runs in New York until January 30. The seven Sotheby's auctions of paintings, drawings and sculpture with works spanning four centuries is headed by Botticelli's Young Man Holding a Roundel.

Sotheby's are confident that this work will establish art market history as one of the most significant portraits of any period ever at auction.

They have not published an estimate but rank it alongside Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer II (sold in 2006 for $87.9 million) and Van Gogh's Portrait of Dr Gachet (sold in 1990 for $82.5 million).

As only about 12 portraits by the early renaissance Florentine master are known — nearly all of them in major museum collections - it seems likely that this rare and characterful portrait could break all existing records.

It comes up at the marquee sale of Master Paintings and Sculpture next Thursday alongside 45 other works with estimates of from $70,000 to $30 million, the top estimate for Rembrandt's Abraham and the Angels.





The Cork connection turns up at Christie's online sale of Old Master and British drawings including property from the Cornelia Bessie Estate which runs until next Thursday.

Lot 81 is a portrait by the Irish artist Hugh Douglas Hamilton (1739-1808) of Robert King, 2nd Earl of Kingston and Caroline (nee Fitzgerald), Countess of Kingston.

He was an MP for County Cork. They lived at Mitchelstown Castle where they hired the author and founding feminist philosopher Mary Wollstonecraft (1759-1797) as governess to their daughters.

Jean Etienne Liotard's Portrait of Philibert Cramer at Christie's.

The daughter she influenced most was Margaret King who, as Lady Mount Cashell, undertook a grand tour and published her diaries. The unconventional Wollstonecraft died 11 days after giving birth to her second daughter Mary Shelley, creator of Frankenstein and wife of the poet.

The Kingston portraits are estimated at $12,000-$18,000.

Jean Etienne Liotard's pastel portrait of Philibert Cramer is a highlight of this particular online sale at Christie's New York. Philibert and his brother Gabriel were the principal publishers of Voltaire and responsible for the first editions of major works such as the novel Candide. This portrait is estimated at $400,000-$600,000.