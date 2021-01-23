How to prune pyracantha or firethorn and why it stands out 

Pyracantha is one plant that I didn’t deal with last week when offering some general pruning guidelines and in a way, it deserves to be answered all on its own as you prune it quite differently to most other plants.

Indeed, you can hack it back to coin a horticultural term and it will, most likely survive, as pyracantha is a tough old character in the garden.

If you are dealing with a mature specimen which hasn’t been cut back for years then the aforementioned hacking may be the best first step.

However, for one that hasn’t yet run away on you, it should be lightly pruned in the spring and again in the autumn. But how can you do that and not remove flowers or berries, I hear you scream.

Well, the answer is in the word “lightly”. Yes, it will survive a severe haircut but such a short back and sides will sacrifice blooms and fruits for at least this year, if not a few more too.

Pyracantha, also referred to as firethorn, flowers on two-year-old wood and so, to ensure an abundance of blooms, do not remove much of the older wood.

Prune off any outward-facing wispy growth as this will only obscure the beautiful blooms which are much loved by the bees when they open during April – June. Do this during March-May and you will prevent the plant from getting too out of hand.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Be careful when doing any work with a pyracantha for it will take the hand off you if given half a chance. The thorns — hence the common name, firethorn — can be as long as 10cm and razor-sharp, so a good thorn-proof pair of gloves is essential when tackling one.

The blooms which appear in late spring and early summer are sweet, if only slightly, scented, white in colour, opening up in clusters, covering the entire shrub.

Bees, hoverflies and other pollinators will flock to it and later once the flowers fade, the insects work results in masses of berries in late autumn and winter. Berry colour will depend on the variety planted, orange, yellow or, the most common, red.

These, in turn, are adored by birds. Blackbirds, in particular, seem to adore them, becoming quite brave when feasting. Normally I don’t get too close to a blackbird but when pyracantha are in berry, they will stay put until you are nearly within arms reach before flying off.

The second light pruning of the year can take place between September–November, in exactly the same way as the spring prune. Remove outward-facing, light growth. Where the earlier growth can obscure the flowers, this growth can obscure the berries and stop them from ripening fully, shading them from the sun.

Pyracnthas are often grown as wall shrubs and they will thrive in such a situation, benefiting from the support and shelter of a wall and revelling in the sunshine and heat which is trapped in the wall. They don’t have to be grown by a wall though, as they will survive equally as well if grown as a free-standing shrub.

They will tolerate a very windy and exposed situation and even coastal gardens, though they most likely won’t bloom or berry as well in these locations as the pollinating insects won’t be able to tolerate the high winds.

They will also make a great hedge. The evergreen foliage, flowers and berries, making it attractive during each of the seasons and the thorns making it as a good a security fence as you can get.

I do remember reading once that police in the UK recommended planting a pyracantha hedge around your garden for security and that certain insurance companies offered a reduced premium for properties with such a hedge. I’m sure that I did read it somewhere and I’m not just making it up, strange and all as it may sound.

They are vigorous and so this twice-yearly pruning will benefit them as, a well maintained pyracantha, growing by a wall or as a hedge looks fantastic, offering two seasons of immense beauty, when in flower and again, when in berry, However a poorly maintained specimen, for me, can look somewhat less than fantastic.

There are many different varieties of Pyracantha from which to choose, I would opt for either Pyracantha ‘Mohave’ or one of the “columns” for a hedge such as P. ‘Red Column’. ‘Saphyr Orange’ and ‘Soliel d’Or’ are two popular orange and yellow berried forms.

‘Red Elf’ is a very attractive dwarf form, only reaching about 60cm in height and ‘Mohave Silver’; is a particularly attractive variegated variety.

Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie