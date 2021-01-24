Gardening Q&A: Can I use ash from my stove in the garden?

Question

Is ash from our stove useful for the garden, for direct digging in or via compost heap?

Answer

Provided that the ash from a stove or firelplace is wood ash or charcoal ash from a barbecue then, yes, it is an excellent addition to any garden soil.

It is high in potash which will help plants to flower, berry and fruit.

In answer to the question, you can do either.

I often simply scatter it around the garden from the bucket and let the rain wash it in however you could dig it directly into the soil.

It will also make an excellent addition to the compost bin and this is probably the easiest and cleanest way to incorporate it into the soil.

Doing this ensures a good mixture of materials in the compost bin, essential for the composting process.