Gardening Q&A: Can I use ash from my stove in the garden?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Gardening Q&A: Can I use ash from my stove in the garden?
Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 13:00
Peter Dowdall

 

Question

Is ash from our stove useful for the garden, for direct digging in or via compost heap?

Answer

Provided that the ash from a stove or firelplace is wood ash or charcoal ash from a barbecue then, yes, it is an excellent addition to any garden soil. 

It is high in potash which will help plants to flower, berry and fruit. 

In answer to the question, you can do either. 

I often simply scatter it around the garden from the bucket and let the rain wash it in however you could dig it directly into the soil. 

It will also make an excellent addition to the compost bin and this is probably the easiest and cleanest way to incorporate it into the soil. 

Doing this ensures a good mixture of materials in the compost bin, essential for the composting process.

More in this section

Solo show by Irish artist Brian Maguire in Chicago Solo show by Irish artist Brian Maguire in Chicago
red pyrocantha climbing shrub growing around old english cottage window How to prune pyracantha or firethorn and why it stands out 
Check out the Irish art on auction this week  Check out the Irish art on auction this week 
Writer's home office with typewriter

Wonder walls: Boost your home and your mood with colour 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices