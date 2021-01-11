The six key interior trends you need to know about for 2021

After an unprecedented year, how will the pandemic have shaped interior trends to come?

According to home-renovation and design platform www.Houzz.co.uk, this is already being reflected in popular search terms and design directions.

2021 heralds the return of the all-white kitchen.

ALL-WHITE KITCHEN

This neutral, light-enhancing choice for the hardest-working room in the house is growing in popularity again, with searches for "white kitchen" rising significantly during 2020. We’re also seeing many popular photos on Houzz that have white worktops and expect to see more in 2021, perhaps reflecting a pandemic-fuelled desire for clean-looking cook spaces.

“We’re seeing a resurgence of white kitchens but with people leaning towards matte designs rather than gloss, which was favoured a few years ago,” says Josh Delane, director of kitchen designers, The Wood Works.

“It pairs well with metallic accents like brass, bronze, copper and even matte black fixtures.”

LET’S GO OUTSIDE

Outdoor entertainment spaces will reign. Unsurprisingly, given all the pandemic restrictions, there’s been huge interest in outdoor spaces.

Outdoor entertainment will reign this year.

House owners have increasingly been searching for “summerhouses”, “firepits”, “hot tubs” and “outdoor kitchens”, which have all risen in popularity as search terms.

And it’s not just for summer, professionals on Houzz Pro report an increase in demand for designs that will allow them to use the garden later into the evening and year.

“Since lockdown, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in leads through Houzz for our garden design business,” says Paul Dracott of Paul Dracott Garden Design.

NATURE-INSPIRED

The incorporation of nature into our interiors is set to continue, with colour

experts on Houzz predicting warm earth tones, such as burnt umber, terracotta and clay, and contrasting forest colours like sage, pine and turquoise will be strong choices for 2021.

These are perfectly complemented by natural materials such as rattan, jute, wood and concrete, which have all featured heavily in the most-saved photos on Houzz lately. If you’re wanting to embrace natural materials in your home, rattan is a good place to start and will continue to be big in 2021. Plants are another easy way to incorporate nature into interiors.

HEALTHY HOMES

Searches for “home gym” and “garden gym” have risen dramatically during 2020 too. In 2021, we expect to see more exercise equipment that fits seamlessly into interiors, or furniture that doubles up.

Healthy homes are on the agenda this year.

“When thinking about portioning off a room in your home as your dedicated exercise space, it’s important to choose a room that has a fitting purpose, lighting and mood,” says Place for Humans director Joe Robertshaw.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL

One thing 2020 really brought about was a need for rooms to be multi-functional.

We’re starting to see professionals incorporate more hybrid designs, detachable units, and convertible pieces to create a home suited to the “new normal”.

One example, which saw a surprising rise in popularity as a search term, is “murphy bed” (a pull-down design), suggesting a need for homeowners to hide away large pieces of furniture in bedrooms or spare rooms during the day, so they can double up as offices.

LUXURY VINTAGE

Sustainability, climate change and the impact we have on our planet continue to be a big theme for 2021. Professionals on Houzz are reporting a growing interest in high-end, second-hand furniture, which aligns with the interest in sustainability we’ve seen.

Sustainability, climate change and the impact on our planet continue to be an interiors theme for 2021.

When buying second-hand furniture, try to see the item in person if you can (safely, of course).