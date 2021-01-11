How to choose the best tumble dryer for your home and lifestyle

It’s important to check the various cycles offered in any vented dryer. A useful inclusion (and don’t depend on it) Sensor Dry technology monitors the moisture levels in your clothes and stops the cycle once perfectly dry. This overcomes the traditional problem with cheap, vented dryers — timed cycles that atrophy clothes and burn up kWs with them.
Condenser dryers collect the water created during the drying cycle using condensing technology, either pumping it off into a domestic waste pipe from the drum, or allowing you to collect it in a tank hung on the door or set in a cassette unit behind a dedicated door on the base of the machine. The warm, dehumidified air can be blown back into the room, creating a little gentle ambient heat. There’s no need to pierce the wall, meaning that the machine can go just about anywhere ventilation of the warm, dry air allows.
Together with a raft more technology, check out the ease of emptying the integrated condenser reservoir if you’re not pumping off the water via the supplied hose. Tanks can be hefty when full, so this can be a nuisance. Look for a nice big door, a B energy rating and watch for those dBs (noise) if your dryer is set near living space. 65-70dB would be typical. Remember that those quick/40-minute programmes will decimate the energy rating — use only occasionally. At around €375, you can see that jump up in terms of price with the mid-range Zanussi 8kg Condenser Tumble Dryer ZDC8203WZ. It has a stylish XXL porthole for shovelling in armfuls of clothes from a stacked washer/dryer arrangement.
The latest arrival on the warm air laundry front, a heat pump dryer is a variant on the condenser dryer. Using a combination of heat pump technology that recovers heat from the cycle and condensing — heat pump dryers use up to 60% less power than a conventional condenser or vented dryer (half of a B-rated machine) to run. HPs do not require venting, making them ideal for apartment dwellers.
Prices for a good heat pump dryer with sensors and A+ to A++ ratings impossible with vented and condensing machines start around €450, with the vast number of machines in the €500-€800 range. There is some brand snobbery here with German machines heading the pack.