Interior designer on how to move house during winter

Winter is a season we associate with battening down the hatches — particularly in these times of pandemic restrictions. But what if you simply have to move house?

Altered practices in the remote working environment globally have seen many people consider relocating in a quest for more space, a quieter neighbourhood, or a more affordable home.

If you are moving house, experts advise taking into account the obvious, such as creating a detailed plan and booking your removal company early (see www.Bankrate.com's top tips for moving home) — and also the less obvious: for instance, underestimating the sheer number of belongings you own. (Or is that just me?)

Interior designer Angela Connolly has first-hand experience of relocating at this time of year.

Angela, who last month completed her term as the longest-serving president of the Interiors Association (IA) and runs her own practice, Conbu Interior Design, crossed the Irish Sea to relocate one winter almost three decades ago.

“I moved home from England over the Christmas period in the early 1990s. It was the best time for us as we were moving home with plans to announce our engagement,” she tells me.

“It can be possibly the worst time for some as everyone is so busy so you need to be super-organised. It can also be the best time as you are in your new home for the start of a new year.”

Angela, who has been a committee member of IA for eight years and steered it as president for six, shares these tips: “Planning is key to a successful move — make lists and check them twice!

Being super-organised is key to moving home at this time of year. Picture: iStock

“Book a removal company early and start packing early and make sure you label each box.”

Again, there’s that opportunity to magic what’s not essential into oblivion. “Don’t underestimate the amount of stuff you have. Use this time to declutter. Put some essential items in one box — for instance, the kettle,” she adds.

“Close or transfer utilities, and redirect your post.”

And in light of the plummeting temperatures right now, be sure to have the central heating in your new home switched on prior to your arrival.

Foxford Woollen Mills will be among the companies participating in Showcase Ireland

SHOWCASE ATTRACTION

IT’S BACK: Showcase Ireland, Ireland’s Creative Expo, returns with a virtual showroom format from January 25-29.

Supported by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Showcase is one of the industry’s largest international trade fairs. One of the brands taking part in the virtual showrooms is Mayo company Foxford Woollen Mills.

This January is particularly gloomy with level 5 restrictions, so why not wrap up on the sofa with a luxurious Foxford throw? These seriously luxurious blankets come in an array of colours and sizes and include a mohair mix in camel and white for €124. See more on www..foxfordwoollenmills

Ventura's La Vie candle.

CANDLE CONNECTION

AS WE get set to nestle down indoors, create your own atmospheric backdrop at home this season with the latest Ventura candle collection, La Vie. Meaning “life”, La Vie’s aroma features comforting woody scents with a trace of fresh bergamot.

The candles are priced from €36 for a small one-wick option (burning time 55 hours). Check out www.ventura.ie