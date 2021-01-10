Turner watercolours first shown at National Gallery 120 years ago 

If, as seems likely, there will be no reprise of Ireland’s lockdown before January 31, it will be the first time in 120 years that the annual winter exhibition of Turner watercolours at the National Gallery will not be open to the public.

The 31 Turner watercolours were to have been shown this year alongside a group of 19 rare topographical drawings by Francis Place, who visited Ireland in 1698. Among them are the earliest known depictions of Drogheda, Dublin, Kilkenny, and Waterford within the national collection.

In 1900, the National Gallery of Ireland received a bequest of 31 watercolours and drawings by JMW Turner from the English collector Henry Vaughan (1809–99). Vaughan stipulated in his will that the watercolours be exhibited every year, free of charge, for the month of January, when the light is at its weakest.

Since 1901, the gallery has displayed the watercolours for the month of January, thereby upholding the conditions of his bequest.

This month marks 120 years since the Turner watercolours were first exhibited at the Gallery.

Shown here is Turner’s 1794-97 view of A River in the Campagna near Rome.