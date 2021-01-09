Have a look at what's on offer at Dublin house contents auction

The James Adam timed online sale of contents from the Wellington Road, Dublin, home of former restaurateur Peter White, who is downsizing, draws to a conclusion on Monday (January 11).
There are 284 lots listed in an auction which will begin to wrap up from 2pm on that day.
Louis le Brocquy's, a 1946 watercolour inspired by O'Casey's play about a Dublin Protestant family against the background of the 1913 Lockout, is the top lot with an estimate of €8,000-€12,000.
There are no fewer than 31 works landscapes and cityscapes by the Dublin-born Italian-Irish painter Niccolo Caracciolo RHA, who died in a car crash near Siena in 1989.
The sale offers a selection of furniture, silver, china, glassware, Persian rugs and household effects.