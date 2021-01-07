Invisible candles, space-saving taps, and fishy storage solutions

Russell Hobbs and Emma Bridgewater have teamed up again to extend their kettle and toaster collection to include the pottery brand’s Pink Hearts design.

The collection is designed to bring a touch of romance to the heart of the home and includes a 1.7L cream kettle (€99.99) as well as a two-slice (€79.99) and four-slice toaster (€99.99)

www.emmabridgewater.co.uk and www.ie.russellhobbs.com

Keep it local for 2021, there’s so much beautiful Irish craft to choose from. We love this tulip vase by Jerpoint Glass Studio, a Kilkenny family business that has been designing handmade glassware since 1979. Yours for €59, www.jerpointglass.com

So much extra STUFF in the house after Christmas, shove it all in this cool shark tank storage box and worry about it in February.

Marie Kondo has nothing on me. Available from TK Maxx for €12.99. www.tkmaxx.com

On our Wish List for 2021 is less guilt for allowing the kids too much screen time. So we love this idea from Cork mum Stef McSherry, founder of Kinderama and mum of two, who decided to create a safe, educational and physically active online space for kids.

Her main aim was to encourage children to "get up and do" rather than "sit and watch".

Suitable for age two and up, memberships to Kinderama can be purchased at www.kinderama.com starting at €18. See www.kinderama.com for more.

Very exciting news for Galway author Patrica Forde! Fidget the Wonder Dog has been chosen to be custom-printed as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (Dollywood) 2021 Reading Scheme.

This is a charitable reading scheme that provides books to approximately 40,000 disadvantaged children all across the UK.

It’s illustrated by Rachael Saunders and is an epic tale of love, loss, reunion, and adventure on the high seas told through the friendship of a girl and her dog, Fidget.

It’s fab, published by Penguin, it’s €7.70 and is released from today, January 7. www.penguin.co.uk

Don’t forget the smallest room in the house this year.

We love this Vado edit mini mono basin mixer, perfect for tight spaces.

It’s €260 and the range is available from Earthridge International Ltd, Co Kildare.

www.earthridge.ie

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is something for the gentleman of the house.

Maybe in the market for some upscenting? (That’s a word. Don’t look it up.)

This is Davidoff Cool Water from Coty luxury fragrances.

It’s 40mls of fresh fragrance inspired by a splash in the ocean. Brrr.

Available for €37 from Brown Thomas stores nationwide, Arnotts and selected pharmacies nationwide.

Ikea have these really gorgeous scented candles in-store now. A collaboration with Ben Gorham, founder of luxury fragrance and fashion house Byredo, they’ve created the OSYNLIG collection.

OSYNLIG, Swedish for "invisible", is a collection of scented candles with lids.

Pictured here is Rose and Raspberries, it smells as delicious as it sounds. €10, www.ikea.ie