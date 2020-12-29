Richard Collins: Island creatures evolved a reduced body size

Did an ancient human and the giant Irish deer face similar problems? In 2013, the remains of a mysterious hominid were found on the Indonesian island of Flores. Just over a metre tall, with a brain the size of a chimpanzee’s, Flores Man was nicknamed ‘the Hobbit’. He became extinct around 50,000 years ago, when modern humans spread into South East Asia.

Was Flores Man on the ancestral line leading to us, or had he descended independently from Homo erectus?

‘Upright Man’, who appeared in Africa around two million years ago, was the first hominid to spread throughout the Old World.

Richard Collins: 'The Corsican red deer’s antlers are far less impressive than Irish ones'.

The Hobbit’s small size sparked much speculation. Sceptics claimed he was a modern human, suffering from a debilitating disease. However, an Australian study, the results of which were published in 2017, suggested that he was ‘a long-surviving relict of an early hominin lineage … and not a recent derivative of either Homo erectus or Homo sapiens’.

In a paper just published Colleen Young, an anthropologist at the University of Missouri, claims that foxes living on islands off the coast of California help explain the Hobbit’s diminutive stature. Not all American grey foxes are of ‘normal’ size. Those living on the islands are almost a third smaller than their mainland cousins. Their limbs and other body features are also different. Young believes that there were insufficient resources on the islands to support large individuals and that their ancestors became small as a result.

The Hobbit’s forebears, she argues, faced similar problems when they colonised the island of Flores. Hunter-gatherers and wandering opportunists, their lifestyle was not too unlike that of the grey fox, so a smaller body-size evolved. There has been much more variation in the course of our evolution, Young maintains, than we tend to think.

Her theory isn’t new. In 1964, zoologist J Bristol Foster compared the sizes of mammals living on islands with those on the mainland. Foster’s Rule says that island creatures tend to evolve either reduced body size, termed ‘insular dwarfism’, or larger; ‘insular giantism’.

There are many examples of each trend. Pygmy elephants survived on Cyprus and Crete up to 11,000 years ago. Dwarf hippos once lived on Malta, Crete and Sicily. Killarney’s red deer have a smaller cousin in Corsica with shorter legs enabling it to scramble up mountainsides. The tail is longer, to help it maintain balance. The Corsican red deer’s antlers are far less impressive than Irish ones. He wouldn’t seduce too many females in the cut-throat Killarney rut.

The extinct elephant birds of Madagascar and the dodo, a giant pigeon, are examples of insular gigantism. One of the largest deer ever to have lived, the giant Irish one, roamed much of Northern Europe and Siberia, but its bones found in Ireland are particularly impressive. A stag’s mating success depends on the size of the antlers he manages to grow each year. The Irish climate and habitat, in the giant deer’s day, provided abundant mineral resources for antler formation, leading to runaway size-competition between stags.