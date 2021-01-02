Quintessential grandmillennial: A show with all the right moves

Have you noticed there’s an interior design motif in big and small screen dramas these days, where costumes and décor match?

Just a year ago, lush interiors in Autumn de Wilde’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma had Dolly Mixture-hued frocks and bonnets worn by leading lady Anya Taylor-Joy matching the drapery and upholstery at the heroine’s 18th-century mansion.

Had it been a retelling of Pride & Prejudice, Mrs Bennet and Aunt Phillips would have been scandalised by the lack of lace.

Late 1950s/early 1960s Grand-millennial interior design dominates the early episodes of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

Time-travel forward to the early 1960s for the same idea in the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, which has had the country prone on the sofa since November.

Coincidentally, Anya Taylor-Joy also stars in this as the heroine child-prodigy chess player Beth Harmon, with Grandmillennial décor co-starring; where checks abound in pinafores, wallpaper and upholstery.

Who knows, maybe the checks are meant to be a background reference to the chessboard which is Beth’s focus, or a hint that at a time when we’re all at home more and partial to a board game that chess boards could become the must-have interior accessory to grace our coffee tables.

It’s definitely a distraction, all this in-your-face interior design, or at least for the design buff whose gaze moves to the wallpaper and away from the action, something which became habitual when Danish noir dramas first came onto our screens and names of famous Scandinavian designers seemed to pop off lamps, chairs and accessories. Every character had chic design even if they lived in a squat.

1960s geometric patterns and streamlined furniture replace the over-the-top looks of the previous decade.

The Queen’s Gambit is not exactly awash with examples of work from famed designers, though. Rather it’s about colour and pattern saturation, starting with an intensity of teal in the living room and hall of the house Beth calls home after her adoption.

At first sight, it serves as a vivid backdrop to her orphanage-supplied outfit in brown and teal, a colour combo which gathered speed in interiors through 2020, while her new mother, Mrs Wheatley, is attired to match the wan blue carpet to perfection.

Definitely, the set design and costume departments were working from the same office.

Upstairs, Beth’s over-the-top bedroom is a homage to pink in floral, gingham and checks.

Call it saccharine femininity gone mad, but it’s surprisingly familiar as pink is now perfectly acceptable, even coveted, as an interior colour, no longer confined exclusively to the toddler’s room.

But pairing it with blue is another matter altogether as the two have never been happy bedfellows, something overlooked by colour authority Pantone when they inexplicably made both their colour of the year in 2016, but roundly endorsed in Mrs Wheatley’s floral bedecked bedroom. It has to be said if there’s an opportunity to go over the top, this show grabs it by the frilly valance.

Set in Kentucky, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Mexico City, Paris, and Moscow but filmed in Berlin, the hotels where the now chess tournament-winning Beth and Mrs Wheatley stay are tantamount to design porn.

Star-burst mirrors and bar trolleys are like cat-nip to home interiors buffs as they’re among current must-haves.

And that’s the thing about good design; the best of what’s come before is often borrowed for inspiration, which is why the shriek-inducing sight of an Osborne & Little wallpaper in Beth’s Mexico City hotel room prompted my putting the telly on pause while I looked it up.

Turns out this lush green and pink number is called Trailing Orchid (see today’s Mood Board on page ??? to get the picture).

But it’s after the sudden demise of Mrs Wheatley, and Beth’s redecorating of the family home that we see 1960s décor leaving behind the last of its 1950s influences for good.

Pastel florals are part of the 1950s over-the-top interior design, later replaced by more streamlined looks in the 1960s.

New tonally flat paint colours and geometric wallpaper continue the leitmotif of décor matching dress throughout the series, where simultaneously Beth abandons the flouncy circular skirts of Dior’s New Look for trim pencil pants and jockey hats.

Even her 1960s wardrobe is unexpectedly familiar, but we’ve been borrowing those ideas for years too. Outfits from Mad Men were often appealing, and even the 1970s garb from the recent Mrs America, like bell-bottom jeans, came back as boot-leg trouser some years ago with just a slightly different cut.

It’s this familiarity and the nostalgia that comes with it which might just give the Grand-millennial look a step up in the trend polls.