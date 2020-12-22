Peter Dowdall: 'Gardens let us remember those gone before us'

Christmas is a special time everywhere and for everyone but I really do think that it is a most special time outdoors in the garden. There’s a stillness to the end of the year, many of the plants seemingly deep in their subterranean slumber.

These herbaceous specimens will emerge again in the spring to delight once more next summer and for now, the garden is kept “alive” with some winter-flowering beauties and of course, berried plants, showing off their seasonal garb, attracting birds and other wildlife, making the garden a true living, space.

As we get older, Christmas becomes all the more bittersweet.

More people have left our lives and we remember them all in a deeper way right now, their absence seeming to hurt that bit more during December and the New Year.

However, as is the way of life, more little new people enter our lives too bringing newfound joy to the world.

In the garden, we are reminded of those gone before in many different ways, plants given as gifts by benefactors now departed, bring them to mind once more but I think there is a deeper, more spiritual connection when we are in the garden.

Perhaps this is why so many gardens are used as places of remembrance throughout the world. Simply, being in the great outdoors, connecting with the fantastic energy below and above, is a peaceful, calming and healing experience.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Trees, in particular, can act as lifelong memorials, many surviving for several centuries and some even for millennia.

I wrote before, after the passing of my own mother about the concept of a “mother tree”.

Such a tree creates a safe environment, providing shelter and safety above the ground and her far-reaching roots below the ground, providing stability and anchorage, her roots too, sensing danger and protecting those in her care. Bessborough is in need of many “mother trees”.

This year, so many families in Ireland and across the world have been ravaged by the Covid-19 virus and they are in all of our thoughts right now.

Perhaps you can plant a tree to remember those gone this year, perhaps, local authorities and government can do something on a larger and more formal scale.

I cannot think of a better way to commemorate those who have gone before us than in a garden situation.

Providing visitors with a peaceful and calm space in which to reflect, the garden will act to mop up carbon and airborne pollutants, and pump out fresh oxygen in return, also providing refuge and habitats for many species, thus increasing biodiversity.

Christmas is a Christian festival, symbolising, as we know, the birth of Christ. It has come to symbolise much more, a rebirth each year. There are numerous references to gardens in the Bible, most of which refer to the garden as place of refuge, shelter and reflection.

Aerial view of the former mother and baby home Bessborough in Cork. Picture: Denis Scannell

There is one space in Cork that needs to be allowed to become such a place of refuge, shelter and reflection. The grounds of Bessborough must not be allowed to become anything else.

This savage, inhumane and grotesque chapter of our history must not be forgotten nor be brushed under the carpet of apartment blocks. We owe it to the children who were incarcerated there and those who were allowed to die there and whose remains are interred under the ground in this place.

We cannot simply pretend it didn’t happen and whilst I cannot imagine the pain and suffering experienced by those who were there and nor do I have any idea how to make it right, I do firmly believe that perhaps, a garden space there, a place in which to reflect and remember may provide some type of healing.

For, if “to plant a tree is to believe in tomorrow” then, let us all now, show those poor children that though they got far too few tomorrows they are certainly not forgotten by us.

We have a chance now, if not to put things right then, at least to try and help with the healing. A garden of remembrance can help with this process and in it we will be able to see the true power of nature.

“Then Jesus went with them to the olive grove called Gethsemane, and he said, “Sit here while I go over there to pray.” 37 He took Peter and Zebedee’s two sons, James and John, and he became anguished and distressed. 38 He told them, “My soul is crushed with grief to the point of death. Stay here and keep watch with me.” Matthew 26:36