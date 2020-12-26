How do I get wildflowers to grow in my garden?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
How do I get wildflowers to grow in my garden?
Sat, 26 Dec, 2020 - 14:15
Peter Dowdall

Question

How do I get wildflowers to grow in my garden?

Answer

As with most tasks, preparation is key and in this case, ground preparation.

Do not sow directly into lawn, meadow or weedy soil. 

Remove all existing vegetation except that which you wish to remain in amongst the wildflowers. 

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen
Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Avoid using chemicals in gardens as much as possible and follow organic practices to protect our wildlife. 

Wildflowers want a poor soil and will grow better on soils with lower fertility. 

You don't need to dig and turn your soil. 

Just loosen in the top two inches of topsoil using a good rake. It’s too early to sow now, rather wait until March/April and if you miss that window of opportunity, the next best sowing period is September/October.

More in this section

Robin in the Snow Donal Hickey: The robin’s winter song brings cheer and hope
Climate change Damien Enright: Living in hope of a better world
Dan McCarthy: Hidden history of St Thomas's Island Dan McCarthy: Hidden history of St Thomas's Island
How do I get wildflowers to grow in my garden?

Add Christmas cheer by sprucing up your tree theme

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices