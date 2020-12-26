Question

How do I get wildflowers to grow in my garden?

Answer

As with most tasks, preparation is key and in this case, ground preparation.

Do not sow directly into lawn, meadow or weedy soil.

Remove all existing vegetation except that which you wish to remain in amongst the wildflowers.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Avoid using chemicals in gardens as much as possible and follow organic practices to protect our wildlife.

Wildflowers want a poor soil and will grow better on soils with lower fertility.

You don't need to dig and turn your soil.

Just loosen in the top two inches of topsoil using a good rake. It’s too early to sow now, rather wait until March/April and if you miss that window of opportunity, the next best sowing period is September/October.