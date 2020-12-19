Your guide to the world of antiques and fine art

PRICES FETCHED

A Louis XIV cabinet by Andre-Charles Boulle was the top lot at Christie's Exceptional Sale in Paris. The auction had a video link to the London saleroom.

From the collection of Sadruddin Aga Khan it made €716,000.

A Christmas present to Michael Collins exactly a century ago made a hammer price of €5,400 at Fonsie Mealy's rare books and collectibles sale in Castlecomer last week.

The first edition of The Making of a Republic published by The Talbot Press in 1920 by Kevin R. O'Sheil was presented by the author to Collins. It is inscribed: "To/Michael Collins from his friend Kevin R O'Shiel as a small token of affection and deep regard. Xmas 1920".

ART UPDATE

Paul Henry's Western Landscape made a hammer price of €330,000 over a top estimate of €160,000 at de Veres in Dublin last week.

Gold Painting by Patrick Scott made €115,000 over a top estimate of €90,000. William Scott's Still Life with Frying Pan made €200,000 and Romeo and Juliet, The Last Act by Jack B Yeats made €195,000.

Sleep by Falling Water by Jack B. Yeats made an above estimate €265,000 at James Adam and the top lot at Whyte's was Walter Osborne's A Tale of the Sea which made a hammer price of €315,000.

The top six works at Whyte's, by Osborne, Paul Henry (3), Yeats and le Brocquy achieved €1.22 million at hammer.

ANTIQUES FAIR

The Battersea Decorative antiques and textile fair will run online this year from January 29 to February 12.

The emphasis of this renowned fair will be on unusual antiques, 20th-century design, art and garden artefacts.