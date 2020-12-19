Your guide to the world of antiques and fine art

Here are dates to note in your diary and an insight into prices fetched recently at auctions at home and abroad
Your guide to the world of antiques and fine art

This Louis XIV cabinet by Andre-Charles Boulle made €716,000.

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 19:45

PRICES FETCHED 

A Louis XIV cabinet by Andre-Charles Boulle was the top lot at Christie's Exceptional Sale in Paris. The auction had a video link to the London saleroom. 

From the collection of Sadruddin Aga Khan it made €716,000.

A Christmas present to Michael Collins exactly a century ago made a hammer price of €5,400 at Fonsie Mealy's rare books and collectibles sale in Castlecomer last week. 

The first edition of The Making of a Republic published by The Talbot Press in 1920 by Kevin R. O'Sheil was presented by the author to Collins. It is inscribed: "To/Michael Collins from his friend Kevin R O'Shiel as a small token of affection and deep regard. Xmas 1920".

ART UPDATE

Paul Henry's Western Landscape made a hammer price of €330,000 over a top estimate of €160,000 at de Veres in Dublin last week. 

Gold Painting by Patrick Scott made €115,000 over a top estimate of €90,000. William Scott's Still Life with Frying Pan made €200,000 and Romeo and Juliet, The Last Act by Jack B Yeats made €195,000. 

Sleep by Falling Water by Jack B. Yeats made an above estimate €265,000 at James Adam and the top lot at Whyte's was Walter Osborne's A Tale of the Sea which made a hammer price of €315,000. 

The top six works at Whyte's, by Osborne, Paul Henry (3), Yeats and le Brocquy achieved €1.22 million at hammer.

ANTIQUES FAIR

The Battersea Decorative antiques and textile fair will run online this year from January 29 to February 12. 

The emphasis of this renowned fair will be on unusual antiques, 20th-century design, art and garden artefacts.

More in this section

It's back to the future for our practical Irish country furniture  It's back to the future for our practical Irish country furniture 
Inspect a gadget: Check out these top home tech gift buys Inspect a gadget: Check out these top home tech gift buys
Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover
Your guide to the world of antiques and fine art

How new Cork hotel gives bird's eye view of evolving cityscape

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices