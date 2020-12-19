Your guide to the world of antiques and fine art

A Louis XIV cabinet by Andre-Charles Boulle was the top lot at Christie's Exceptional Sale in Paris. The auction had a video link to the London saleroom.
From the collection of Sadruddin Aga Khan it made €716,000.
A Christmas present to Michael Collins exactly a century ago made a hammer price of €5,400 at Fonsie Mealy's rare books and collectibles sale in Castlecomer last week.
The first edition ofpublished by The Talbot Press in 1920 by Kevin R. O'Sheil was presented by the author to Collins. It is inscribed: "To/Michael Collins from his friend Kevin R O'Shiel as a small token of affection and deep regard. Xmas 1920".
Paul Henry'smade a hammer price of €330,000 over a top estimate of €160,000 at de Veres in Dublin last week.
by Patrick Scott made €115,000 over a top estimate of €90,000. William Scott's made €200,000 and by Jack B Yeats made €195,000.
by Jack B. Yeats made an above estimate €265,000 at James Adam and the top lot at Whyte's was Walter Osborne's which made a hammer price of €315,000.
The top six works at Whyte's, by Osborne, Paul Henry (3), Yeats and le Brocquy achieved €1.22 million at hammer.
The Battersea Decorative antiques and textile fair will run online this year from January 29 to February 12.
The emphasis of this renowned fair will be on unusual antiques, 20th-century design, art and garden artefacts.