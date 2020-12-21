Season’s greetings from a Dublin of days gone by

This 1816 appeal of a lonely soldier in Dublin to his family in England is a colourful one.

The portrait of Private William Winter and his family was most probably painted by a professional letter writer when he was garrisoned in Dublin.

An inscription reads: "Oh pary accept this trifling gift/This token I am far from you/Yet I shall love you still/Though cruel fate has parted me/From my dear friends and loves/Yet may I soon return again/No more from you to roam."

Plainly unhappy, he deserted his regiment in June of that year but by July he had been detained and imprisoned in Chester.

The regiment was soon after sent to serve in Sydney. The portrait sold for £15,500 at Dreweatts in Newbury, Berkshire in November.