Season’s greetings from a Dublin of days gone by

The portrait of Private William Winter and his family was most probably painted by a professional letter writer
Season’s greetings from a Dublin of days gone by
Mon, 21 Dec, 2020 - 09:00
Des O’Sullivan

This 1816 appeal of a lonely soldier in Dublin to his family in England is a colourful one. 

The portrait of Private William Winter and his family was most probably painted by a professional letter writer when he was garrisoned in Dublin. 

An inscription reads: "Oh pary accept this trifling gift/This token I am far from you/Yet I shall love you still/Though cruel fate has parted me/From my dear friends and loves/Yet may I soon return again/No more from you to roam." 

Plainly unhappy, he deserted his regiment in June of that year but by July he had been detained and imprisoned in Chester. 

The regiment was soon after sent to serve in Sydney. The portrait sold for £15,500 at Dreweatts in Newbury, Berkshire in November.

More in this section

It's back to the future for our practical Irish country furniture  It's back to the future for our practical Irish country furniture 
Inspect a gadget: Check out these top home tech gift buys Inspect a gadget: Check out these top home tech gift buys
Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover Here's how to give your houseplants a festive makeover
Season’s greetings from a Dublin of days gone by

How new Cork hotel gives bird's eye view of evolving cityscape

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices